What’s on TV Monday: The season finale of ‘The Cleaning Lady’ on Fox; ‘All American,’ the CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Neighborhood After months of crashing with Malcolm and Marty (Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears), Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) are finally able to reveal the results of their home renovation. Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent: Extreme Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne perform and judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana choose the winner in the season finale. Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) starts to gets a handle on his brutal football schedule as Billy (Taye Diggs) settles into his new role. Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling and Hunter Clowdus also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor Clayton Echard makes a big announcement in the opener of the two-night season finale of the unscripted relationship show (concludes Tuesday). 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star Owen and Tommy (Rob Lowe, Gina Torres) respond to an incident of carbon monoxide poisoning at a medieval-themed eatery in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Spring Baking Championship Host Molly Yeh brings her love of coffee and tea to the competition with oversized stuffed coffee cookies in the preheat and tea for two for dessert in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS FBI Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Gary Cole) nefarious past comes back to haunt him when some youthful indiscretions come to light during the suspicious death of a Navy petty officer. Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also star in this new episode with guest stars Kevin Chapman and Ashley Platz. 9 p.m. CBS
All American: Homecoming (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Cleaning Lady Thony (Elodie Yung) tries to make a deal with Garrett (Oliver Hudson) that would save her and help Arman (Adan Canto) in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
Secrets of Playboy The new episode “The Shadow Mansions” recalls the 1990s, when Playmates Pamela Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith reached peak fame and a number of young women came to Los Angeles in hopes of being the next centerfold. 9 p.m. A&E
The Julia Child Challenge Eight home chefs who are Julia Child fans compete to win a three-month trip to Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris in this new culinary competition. Antonia Lofaso is head judge. Guest judges in the premiere are Michael Voltaggio and Francis Lam. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Gilded Age (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Snowpiercer A potentially deadly environmental catastrophe threatens the train in this new episode. Daveed Diggs and Sean Bean star in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT
NCIS: Hawai’i Kai (Alex Tarrant) goes undercover as a chef in a local restaurant in this new episode. Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills and Yasmine Al-Bustami also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Endgame (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Salen (Rachel Bay Jones) learns that the surgical staff is backing up Lim’s (Christina Chang) opposition to her while the doctors treat a liver transplant patient whose organ donor gave him cancer. Bria Henderson, Noah Galvin, Hill Harper and Freddie Highmore also star. 10 p.m. ABC
UK PD This new series follows British police units at the frontline in the fight against crime. (N) 10 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Better Things Sam (Pamela Adlon) learns about pronouns and finance in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown College basketball analysts discuss the college basketball championship tournament seeds. 7 p.m. CBSSN
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Manchester City, 1 p.m. USA
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Denver Nuggets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Toronto Raptors visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Will Smith; Heidi Grant. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Adam Scott (“Severance”); Donna Richardson and Mama Laverne. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Dolly Parton and James Patterson; Regina Hall; Brittany Snow; Brooke Ligertwood performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says the stress of raising grandchildren and her daughter’s instability have had an impact on her health. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Glynn Turman; Shree Saini. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Marisa Tomei; Mae Muller performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Holly Hunter; Patti Harrison; Larnell Lewis. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Arlington Road (1999) 8:19 a.m. Starz
Seabiscuit (2003) 8:25 a.m. Showtime
Collateral (2004) 8:27 a.m. Cinemax
The Avengers (2012) 9:30 a.m. Epix
The Aviator (2004) 10:28 a.m. Cinemax
Wuthering Heights (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 11:40 a.m. and 6:57 p.m. Encore
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 11:40 a.m. HBO
The Matrix (1999) Noon Freeform
Ex Machina (2014) 12:25 p.m. Showtime
Under Siege (1992) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 12:30 and 11 p.m. Bravo
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 1:30 p.m. FX
Dangerous (1935) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Dead Man Walking (1995) 1:35 p.m. Epix
Air Force One (1997) 3 p.m. AMC
Cast Away (2000) 3 p.m. Freeform
Dodsworth (1936) 3 p.m. TCM
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 3:15 and 10 p.m. TRU
The Kid Detective (2020) 3:22 and 11:01 p.m. Encore
The English Patient (1996) 3:30 p.m. TMC
Stronger (2017) 3:40 p.m. Epix
Sicario (2015) 4:30 p.m. FX
All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) 5 p.m. TCM
Madagascar (2005) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network
Flight (2012) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Philadelphia (1993) 5:55 p.m. Showtime
The Rock (1996) 6 and 10 p.m. AMC
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 6 p.m. TNT
Gloria Bell (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Blood and Wine (1996) 6:17 p.m. Cinemax
Training Day (2001) 7 p.m. BBC America
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. Paramount
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Wedding Singer (1998) 8 p.m. POP
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) 8 p.m. TMC
The Green Knight (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime
High Fidelity (2000) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Informer (1935) 10 p.m. TCM
He Got Game (1998) 10:55 p.m. Epix
TV highlights for March 13-19 include the 2021 fantasy ‘The Green Knight’ on Showtime and the early rounds of the NCAA College Basketball tournament.
Movies on TV this week: March 13: ‘Pulp Fiction’ on TMC and Showtime; ‘The Founder,’ KCET; ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ TCM; ‘Forrest Gump,’ VH1
TV Grids for the entire week of March 13 - 19 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV for the entire week, March 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.