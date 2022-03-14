What’s on TV Monday: The season finale of ‘The Cleaning Lady’ on Fox; ‘All American,’ the CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood After months of crashing with Malcolm and Marty (Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears), Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) are finally able to reveal the results of their home renovation. Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent: Extreme Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne perform and judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana choose the winner in the season finale. Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) starts to gets a handle on his brutal football schedule as Billy (Taye Diggs) settles into his new role. Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling and Hunter Clowdus also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor Clayton Echard makes a big announcement in the opener of the two-night season finale of the unscripted relationship show (concludes Tuesday). 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star Owen and Tommy (Rob Lowe, Gina Torres) respond to an incident of carbon monoxide poisoning at a medieval-themed eatery in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Spring Baking Championship Host Molly Yeh brings her love of coffee and tea to the competition with oversized stuffed coffee cookies in the preheat and tea for two for dessert in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS FBI Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Gary Cole) nefarious past comes back to haunt him when some youthful indiscretions come to light during the suspicious death of a Navy petty officer. Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also star in this new episode with guest stars Kevin Chapman and Ashley Platz. 9 p.m. CBS

All American: Homecoming (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Cleaning Lady Thony (Elodie Yung) tries to make a deal with Garrett (Oliver Hudson) that would save her and help Arman (Adan Canto) in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox

Secrets of Playboy The new episode “The Shadow Mansions” recalls the 1990s, when Playmates Pamela Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith reached peak fame and a number of young women came to Los Angeles in hopes of being the next centerfold. 9 p.m. A&E

The Julia Child Challenge Eight home chefs who are Julia Child fans compete to win a three-month trip to Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris in this new culinary competition. Antonia Lofaso is head judge. Guest judges in the premiere are Michael Voltaggio and Francis Lam. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Gilded Age (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Snowpiercer A potentially deadly environmental catastrophe threatens the train in this new episode. Daveed Diggs and Sean Bean star in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT

NCIS: Hawai’i Kai (Alex Tarrant) goes undercover as a chef in a local restaurant in this new episode. Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills and Yasmine Al-Bustami also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Endgame (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Salen (Rachel Bay Jones) learns that the surgical staff is backing up Lim’s (Christina Chang) opposition to her while the doctors treat a liver transplant patient whose organ donor gave him cancer. Bria Henderson, Noah Galvin, Hill Harper and Freddie Highmore also star. 10 p.m. ABC

UK PD This new series follows British police units at the frontline in the fight against crime. (N) 10 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Better Things Sam (Pamela Adlon) learns about pronouns and finance in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown College basketball analysts discuss the college basketball championship tournament seeds. 7 p.m. CBSSN

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Manchester City, 1 p.m. USA

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Denver Nuggets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Toronto Raptors visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Will Smith; Heidi Grant. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Adam Scott (“Severance”); Donna Richardson and Mama Laverne. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dolly Parton and James Patterson; Regina Hall; Brittany Snow; Brooke Ligertwood performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says the stress of raising grandchildren and her daughter’s instability have had an impact on her health. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Glynn Turman; Shree Saini. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Marisa Tomei; Mae Muller performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Holly Hunter; Patti Harrison; Larnell Lewis. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Arlington Road (1999) 8:19 a.m. Starz

Seabiscuit (2003) 8:25 a.m. Showtime

Collateral (2004) 8:27 a.m. Cinemax

The Avengers (2012) 9:30 a.m. Epix

The Aviator (2004) 10:28 a.m. Cinemax

Wuthering Heights (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 11:40 a.m. and 6:57 p.m. Encore

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 11:40 a.m. HBO

The Matrix (1999) Noon Freeform

Ex Machina (2014) 12:25 p.m. Showtime

Under Siege (1992) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 12:30 and 11 p.m. Bravo

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 1:30 p.m. FX

Dangerous (1935) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Dead Man Walking (1995) 1:35 p.m. Epix

Air Force One (1997) 3 p.m. AMC

Cast Away (2000) 3 p.m. Freeform

Dodsworth (1936) 3 p.m. TCM

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 3:15 and 10 p.m. TRU

The Kid Detective (2020) 3:22 and 11:01 p.m. Encore

The English Patient (1996) 3:30 p.m. TMC

Stronger (2017) 3:40 p.m. Epix

Sicario (2015) 4:30 p.m. FX

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) 5 p.m. TCM

Madagascar (2005) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

Flight (2012) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Philadelphia (1993) 5:55 p.m. Showtime

The Rock (1996) 6 and 10 p.m. AMC

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 6 p.m. TNT

Gloria Bell (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Blood and Wine (1996) 6:17 p.m. Cinemax

Training Day (2001) 7 p.m. BBC America

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. Paramount

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Wedding Singer (1998) 8 p.m. POP

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) 8 p.m. TMC

The Green Knight (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime

High Fidelity (2000) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Informer (1935) 10 p.m. TCM

He Got Game (1998) 10:55 p.m. Epix

