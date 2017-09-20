Thursday's TV highlights: 'Gotham' on Fox

SERIES

Gotham The fourth season begins as Penguin’s (Robin Lord Taylor) new blueprint for crime in the city hits some snags, while Gordon (Ben McKenzie) suspects that clues left at several robberies show that Jonathan Crane (guest star Charlie Tahan) has returned. David Mazouz, Donal Logue and Morena Baccarin also star. 8 p.m. Fox

The Vietnam War The first week’s episodes of the new Ken Burns-Lynn Novick documentary series conclude with the fifth chapter, “This Is What We Do (July 1967-December 1967),” as casualties rise on both the American and Vietnamese sides. 8 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Project Runway The models themselves are the inspiration for the designers as they create a street-style look that will be featured in a photo shoot. 9 p.m. Lifetime

The Orville The new space saga settles into its regular time period with the moral debate over a surgery that a newborn aboard the vessel needs but whose parents, Bortus and Klyden (Peter Macon, Chad L. Coleman), are torn over. Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki and Penny Johnson Jerald star. 9 p.m. Fox

Zoo As the third season of the series, based on James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge’s novel, concludes, Jackson (James Wolk) and his team work to shut off the last of the beacons that have been drawing the attention of the hybrids. Kristen Connolly, Billy Burke, Nonso Anozie and Gracie Dzienny also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Abby (Lisa Edelstein) wrestles with the issue of what to do about her father (guest star Barry Bostwick) while making a last effort to salvage her working relationship with Barbara (Retta) in the season finale. Alanna Ubach, Brian Markinson and Beau Garrett also star. 10 p.m. Bravo

The Guest Book An Amish kid (Sebastian Schier) on rumspringa follows signs and ends up at the cabin, where he is convinced God is directing him to meet the love of his life in any way possible. 10:30 p.m. TBS

American Beauty Star Twelve hair and makeup artists are challenged to highlight their unique personalities through their work in this new unscripted competition. Lifetime

I Love Kellie Pickler While on a USO Tour, Kellie and Kyle are invited to attend a military ball. 11 p.m. CMT

SPECIALS

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas This new special examines details and revelations in the case that led to O.J. Simpson’s conviction for armed robbery. 9 p.m. A&E

MOVIES

Monterey Pop Monterey Pop, the 1967 mega festival of rock, blues and jazz predated the more famous Woodstock, and this 1969 rockumentary chronicles the performances of Janis Joplin, the Mamas & the Papas, the Who, Simon & Garfunkel, Jimi Hendrix and Otis Redding. D.A. Pennebaker directs. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Emma Stone; Tatiana Maslany; Liam Neeson; Diane Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jeff Bridges; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jamie Krell; Haley Reinhart performs; Penny Johnson Jerald (“The Orville”); Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Emma Stone (“Battle of the Sexes”); Joanne Froggatt (“Liar”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; Joe Scarborough performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Karrueche Tran (“Claws”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Minnie Driver; Aisha Tyler. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Ivanka Trump. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star talks about a controversial fast; a young alcoholic pleads for his life. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick; Peter Facinelli (“The Wilde Wedding”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”); Adriana Lima (“American Beauty Star”); Danny Seo; Mally Roncal. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Francis Garcia and Sal Basille (“Pizza Cuz”); Duff Goldman (“Ace of Cakes”); Jacques Pépin. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman who lost 300 pounds has a controlling, jealous fiance. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Judi Dench (“Victoria and Abdul”); the Luxury Brothers; Imagine Dragons perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.); Sonequa Martin-Green. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Bill Gates. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jake Gyllenhaal; author Max Brooks; Rostam performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS