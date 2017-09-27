Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Orville' on Fox

SERIES
Superstore The staff at Cloud 9 are frantically working to prepare the store for its grand reopening following a tornado’s destruction, and Amy and Jonah’s (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman) relationship is strained after the intimate moment they shared. Mark McKinney and Nichole Bloom also star and Howie Mandel guest stars in the comedy’s season premiere. 8 p.m. NBC
Grey's Anatomy The story picks up where the explosive season finale left off as Abigail Spencer joins the cast. Ellen Pompeo and Kevin McKidd also star in the two-hour season premiere. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie) mission is to apprehend Jonathan Crane (guest star Charlie Tahan), but to do so he must return to Arkham. Donal Logue also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
The Vietnam War “The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward),” the 10th and final episode of the miniseries by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, concludes the expansive history of the divisive conflict. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Murder of Laci Peterson: A Closer Look New theories emerge in the wake of the verdict condemning Scott Peterson to death by lethal injection in the series finale of the miniseries. 8 p.m. A&E
The Good Place While Michael (Ted Danson) is perfectly content to keep manipulating the lives of those under his rule, Eleanor (Kristen Bell) develops plans of her own in this new episode. William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Will & Grace Eric McCormack and Debra Messing reprise the title roles, and Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally return as their colorful friends Jack and Karen in the premiere of this new version of the progressive comedy. 9 p.m. NBC
The Orville The Orville’s crew must prevent a drifting spaceship from a collision with a star in this new episode of the science fiction comedy. Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki star with guest stars Robert Knepper (“Prison Break”) and James Morrison (“24”). 9 p.m. Fox
Project Runway In this new episode of the unscripted competition the designers use traditional men’s fabrics and designs to create a look for their female models. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Great News Series executive producer Tina Fey goes back in front of the cameras as the newsroom’s new boss in the workplace comedy’s season premiere. Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, John Michael Higgins, Nicole Richie, Adam Campbell and Horatio Sanz also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Chicago Fire The season premiere picks up moments after last season’s finale, as the warehouse fire that trapped Casey (Jesse Spencer) continues to rage, leading Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) to order a dangerous move. 10 p.m. NBC
How to Get Away With Murder Annalise (Viola Davis) has big decisions to make following Wes’ death, but Laurel (Karla Souza) can’t let that tragedy go and continues her investigation. Billy Brown also stars in the drama’s season premiere. 10 p.m. ABC
The Guest Book The locals of the little mountain town must deal with the consequences of their actions over the past few months in the season finale. Charles Robinson, Carly Jibson and Lou Wilson star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jane Fonda; Steve Martin performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Viola Davis; Anthony Anderson; financial tips from Barbara Corcoran. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jared Leto (“Blade Runner 2049”); Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC; 2 p.m. E!
Live With Kelly and Ryan Viola Davis; Adam Scott; a gladiator joust. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Larry David. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tamar Braxton performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Bobby Moynihan; John Larroquette; Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Woman dies after eating a lot of protein; family of a man who killed himself due to text messages. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Author Katherine Schwarzenegger (“Maverick & Me”); star of “My Giant Life”; killer sex robots. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Chandra Wilson; John Michael Higgins; James Arthur performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kumail Nanjiani (“The Lego Ninjago Movie”); Roma Downey. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Catherine Zeta-Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Parents say their daughter has exhibited some strange behaviors after getting a mysterious illness. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah (“White Famous”); Cole Swindell performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Erika Christensen (“Ten Days in the Valley”) (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Craig Robinson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kyle MacLachlan; Rob Schneider. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Harrison Ford; Rachel Maddow; Charli XCX. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Martin; Mark Feuerstein; Steep Canyon Rangers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kaley Cuoco; David Muir; the XX performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley Jennifer Brea; Omar Wasow; Chuck D and Tom Morello. (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Don Johnson; Minnie Driver. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Hudson; Jeff Garlin; Jesmyn Ward; Gregg Bissonette performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tim Roth; Cloud Nothings perform; John Carroll Lynch. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
