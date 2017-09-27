Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Orville' on Fox

SERIES

Superstore The staff at Cloud 9 are frantically working to prepare the store for its grand reopening following a tornado’s destruction, and Amy and Jonah’s (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman) relationship is strained after the intimate moment they shared. Mark McKinney and Nichole Bloom also star and Howie Mandel guest stars in the comedy’s season premiere. 8 p.m. NBC

Grey's Anatomy The story picks up where the explosive season finale left off as Abigail Spencer joins the cast. Ellen Pompeo and Kevin McKidd also star in the two-hour season premiere. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie) mission is to apprehend Jonathan Crane (guest star Charlie Tahan), but to do so he must return to Arkham. Donal Logue also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

The Vietnam War “The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward),” the 10th and final episode of the miniseries by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, concludes the expansive history of the divisive conflict. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Murder of Laci Peterson: A Closer Look New theories emerge in the wake of the verdict condemning Scott Peterson to death by lethal injection in the series finale of the miniseries. 8 p.m. A&E

The Good Place While Michael (Ted Danson) is perfectly content to keep manipulating the lives of those under his rule, Eleanor (Kristen Bell) develops plans of her own in this new episode. William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Will & Grace Eric McCormack and Debra Messing reprise the title roles, and Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally return as their colorful friends Jack and Karen in the premiere of this new version of the progressive comedy. 9 p.m. NBC

The Orville The Orville’s crew must prevent a drifting spaceship from a collision with a star in this new episode of the science fiction comedy. Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki star with guest stars Robert Knepper (“Prison Break”) and James Morrison (“24”). 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway In this new episode of the unscripted competition the designers use traditional men’s fabrics and designs to create a look for their female models. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Great News Series executive producer Tina Fey goes back in front of the cameras as the newsroom’s new boss in the workplace comedy’s season premiere. Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, John Michael Higgins, Nicole Richie, Adam Campbell and Horatio Sanz also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Chicago Fire The season premiere picks up moments after last season’s finale, as the warehouse fire that trapped Casey (Jesse Spencer) continues to rage, leading Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) to order a dangerous move. 10 p.m. NBC

How to Get Away With Murder Annalise (Viola Davis) has big decisions to make following Wes’ death, but Laurel (Karla Souza) can’t let that tragedy go and continues her investigation. Billy Brown also stars in the drama’s season premiere. 10 p.m. ABC

The Guest Book The locals of the little mountain town must deal with the consequences of their actions over the past few months in the season finale. Charles Robinson, Carly Jibson and Lou Wilson star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jane Fonda; Steve Martin performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Viola Davis; Anthony Anderson; financial tips from Barbara Corcoran. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jared Leto (“Blade Runner 2049”); Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC; 2 p.m. E!

Live With Kelly and Ryan Viola Davis; Adam Scott; a gladiator joust. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Larry David. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tamar Braxton performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Bobby Moynihan; John Larroquette; Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Woman dies after eating a lot of protein; family of a man who killed himself due to text messages. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Author Katherine Schwarzenegger (“Maverick & Me”); star of “My Giant Life”; killer sex robots. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Chandra Wilson; John Michael Higgins; James Arthur performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Kumail Nanjiani (“The Lego Ninjago Movie”); Roma Downey. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Catherine Zeta-Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Parents say their daughter has exhibited some strange behaviors after getting a mysterious illness. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah (“White Famous”); Cole Swindell performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC