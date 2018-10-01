Monday’s TV highlights: 'Queen of the World' on HBO

SERIES
The Neighborhood Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) and Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) play a Midwestern couple who relocate to Los Angeles, where a new neighbor (Cedric the Entertainer) develops immediate doubts about them in the premiere of this new social comedy. Tichina Arnold also stars. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Bryan Saint, Michael Gee, Sean Scott and Jason Palter in the season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Resident Bell (Bruce Greenwood) is angered when Marshall Winthrop (Glenn Morshower) — the new chairman of the board and Conrad’s (Matt Czuchry) father — asks for his son’s feedback on hospital budget considerations. Emily VanCamp and Jane Leeves also star in this new episode with guest star Jenna Dewan. 8 p.m. Fox
Happy Together Damon Wayans Jr. stars with Amber Stevens West as a married couple whose new tenant, a pop-music star (Felix Mallard), shows them what’s missing in their lives. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Lance Bass is a guest in this new episode of the improv sketch series. 9 p.m. KTLA
9-1-1 The first responders continue to deal with the damage from a severe earthquake. Athena (Angela Bassett) tries to keep things running smoothly as Bobby (Peter Krause) and his team attempt to rescue victims trapped in a collapsing high-rise hotel, and others pinned in the rubble below. Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Manifest As they struggle to pick up their personal lives after their baffling disappearance, the passengers from Flight 828 learn they are under government scrutiny. Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Josh Lucas and Jack Messina also star. 10 p.m. NBC
POV Billed as a “political thriller,” Kimberly Reed’s documentary “Dark Money” chronicles an extensive investigation by Montana journalist John S. Adams into some unsettling truths about funding in his state’s elections. 10 p.m. KOCE
Queen of the World This new special offers unique insights into Queen Elizabeth II’s role as a figure on the global stage, including her early years as Head of the Commonwealth and the baton she shall be passing to the younger members of the royal family. 8 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Emergency medicine physician Nicholas Testa; Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot; Tichina Arnold; Clifton Collins Jr.; Raheem DeVaughn performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Cuba Gooding Jr. (“Bayou Caviar”); Jensen Ackles. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Perms; dangerous cheese; babies looking like dad; carpet dents; beauty sheet masks for bellies. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Quitting; singer Paula Abdul; chef David Rose. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season premiere) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Anna Faris; Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Offerman; Megan Mullally; Post Malone; the National. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; Eric Idle; Lauv. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lil Rel Howery; Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Jameela Jamil; the cast of “Mean Girls” performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Mary Lynn Rajskub; Amen Dunes performs; Lukas Nelson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
NFL Football Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 5:15 p.m. ESPN; ESPN2 (in Spanish)
