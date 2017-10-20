Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Life' on Starz

SERIES

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency Following a reunion, Dirk, Todd and Farah (Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, Jade Eshete) begin investigating their case — or at least, what Dirk believes is the case — when some bizarre clues lead to the discovery that a body in the car that fell out of the tree has a connection to one of Sheriff Hobbs’ (Tyler Labine) cold cases. 9 p.m. BBC America

The Graham Norton Show Hillary Clinton, Jeff Goldblum, Gerard Butler and Jack Whitehall are guests, and Gregory Porter performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

Released The day of Sam’s release finally arrives, leaving him nervous to face a reunion with his wife and children, who have waited more than a quarter of a century for him to return. Jermaine and Kay, meanwhile, are greeted by the chilly distrust of relatives, who aren’t ready to let go of their old resentments over the pair’s past misdeeds. 10 p.m. OWN

Austin City Limits Southern country rock group the Zac Brown Band performs songs from its album “Welcome Home” and some fan favorites. 11:03 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

The Walking Dead: The Journey So Far This week’s third special, in anticipation of Sunday’s season premiere, which is the 100th episode of the horror series, features cast members reflecting on the epic journey that the characters have taken so far during the show’s run and offers a refresh of last season. 9 p.m. AMC

George Michael: Freedom This new special, completed shortly before the singer’s death last December, features narration by Michael and extensive archival and private film footage. 9 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

John Wick: Chapter 2 Keanu Reeves returns as former assassin in this 2017 sequel, which opens just four days after the action of the previous film. Riccardo Scamarcio and Common also star 8 p.m. HBO

Life A six-member team on the International Space Station intercepts an unmanned space probe returning from Mars bearing a sample of Martian dirt and soon learns that the sample carries a rapidly evolving life-form that threatens Earth. Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds star. 8 p.m. Starz

A Harvest Wedding An up-and-coming New York wedding planner (Jill Wagner) is thrilled to be coordinating the most anticipated nuptials of the season until she learns that the farm where the wedding will be held is being run by her first love. Victor Webster also stars in this new TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Stickman When she was 7 years old, Emma Wright (Hayley Law, “Riverdale”) was accused of murdering her sister and committed to a mental hospital, although the little girl kept insisting a scary creature called the Stickman was behind the killing. Now, years later, Emma has been released and hopes to start her life over, but her spooky old nemesis has other plans in this new thriller. Sarah Garcia, Erik Knudsen and Anthony Lemke (“Dark Matter”) also star. 9 p.m. Syfy

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Panel: Jen Psaki; former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) Bakari Sellers; Evan McMullin. Host Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Darius Rucker; Maria Sharapova; Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra (D-Calif.) Panel: Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah); Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Matthew Continetti, the Washington Free Beacon; Juan Williams. Host Dana Perino. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The Iran deal; North Korea; ISIS; the 4 dead American servicemen in Niger: Norman Roule; David Sanger; Anne-Marie Slaughter. Understanding China’s President Xi: Elizabeth Econom; Jiayang Fan, the New Yorker. NAFTA negotiations: Chrystia Freeland, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN