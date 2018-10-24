Advertisement

Wednesday

Ed Stockly
By
Oct 23, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Wednesday
Daniel Ezra in a new episode of "All American" on the CW. (Jesse Giddings / The CW)

SERIES

The Goldbergs Against Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) wishes, Jackie’s (Rowan Blanchard) parents allow Adam (Sean Giambrone) to watch the horror movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Hayley Orrantia also stars in this Halloween-themed new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Nature This documentary series opens its 37th season with “Super Cats: A Nature Miniseries,” a three-part production (airing weekly through Nov. 7) that features aspects of wild cat behavior that have been captured on film for the first time. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

SEAL Team Bravo Team goes to Mumbai to rescue a U.S. foreign service officer being held hostage by radicals. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot and Neil Brown Jr. star in this new episode of the action series. 9 p.m. CBS

All American Spencer and Jordan (Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling) spend an unexpected day together in Crenshaw, where Jordan gets his first taste of life in South Central Los Angeles in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Modern Family It’s another epic Halloween, and the families receive huge, unexpected news in this new episode of the comedy. Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet star. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA The new episode “Flying Supersonic” features archival and 3-D imagery of the SST supersonic aircraft. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Criminal Minds Soon after the team helps local law enforcement identify a murder suspect, a second person, related to the first victim, is killed under similar circumstances in this new episode of the crime drama. Matthew Gray Gubler, Joe Mantegna and Aisha Tyler star. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards James Denton and Beth Stern host this year’s special honoring extraordinary canines in seven categories: law enforcement and arson dog, emerging hero dog, guide and hearing dog, military dog, search and rescue dog, service dog and therapy dog. 8 p.m. Hallmark

MOVIES

Child's Play Chris Sarandon, Catherine Hicks and Alex Vincent star in 1988’s terrifying horror film, which introduced the character of the malevolent doll Chuckie (voice of Brad Dourif). (9 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Christina Tosi; Janelle Monáe. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jonah Hill; Sunny Suljic; Andrea Bocelli; Matteo Bocelli. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Guitarist Robby Krieger; Marcellas Reynolds; Esai Morales and Kim Chilman-Blair, Medicine X. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Greg Kinnear (“House of Cards”); Tracey Ullman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show The Rev. Al Sharpton (“Politics Nation”); Judge Lynn Toler. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Thieves smash vehicle windows and steal valuables; Charlamagne Tha God reveals childhood trauma. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Monica (“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle”); Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors A man beats paralysis three times; Jedidiah Ballard shares fitness secrets; a pill-free pick-me-up. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Carey Mulligan; Katie Miller; Meredith Vieira. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve An emotional car auction raises money for the family of a couple killed in a motorcycle crash. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Cress Williams (“Black Lightning”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A black teenager aligns herself with whites and makes disrespectful, racist comments. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Sudeikis (“Jason Sudeikis & Friends Present Thundergong!”); Lauren Daigle performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Greg Kinnear; Paul Dano; Hozier and Mavis Staples perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gerard Butler; Rowan Atkinson; Ina Garten. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Carey Mulligan; Kevin Nealon; Lukas Graham performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rosamund Pike; Zlatan Ibrahimovic; Snow Patrol performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jonah Hill; Emily VanCamp; the Avett Brothers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Beth Behrs; Lawrence performs; Richard Cabral. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. SPST

2018 World Series The Dodgers visit the Boston Red Sox for Game 2 of the fall classic. 5 p.m. Fox

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Oct. 21 - 27, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement