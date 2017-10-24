Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Criminal Minds' on CBS

SERIES

The Blacklist Liz (Megan Boone) and the team find themselves at odds with a rival unit from the CIA after Red (James Spader) provides intel on an international terrorist. Aida Turturro guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Archie (KJ Apa) is fed up with the lack of progress in finding his father’s shooter, so he takes matters into his own hands. Also, Veronica (Carmila Mendes) introduces Hiram (Mark Consuelos) to her friends. Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Casey Cott also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Jackie (guest star Rowan Blanchard) is a big fan of “Star Trek,” and she and Adam (Sean Giambrone) can’t agree on what to wear for Halloween. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and George Segal also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature Filmmaker Charlie Hamilton James documents the efforts to rehabilitate three orphaned river otters in Wisconsin, as part of his ongoing study into the survival secrets of the animals. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Speechless The DiMeo kids accidentally wolf down some sweet treats that are well past their sell-by date, resulting in feverish and surreal dreams of horror and wish fulfillment in this new holiday-themed episode. Minnie Driver, John Ross Bowie, Micah Fowler and Mason Cook star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team Increasingly dangerous conditions in South Sudan threaten Jason (David Boreanaz) and the team when the American ambassador to the country refuses to leave the embassy. Max Thieriot, Alona Tal, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré also star, and Gabriel Olds guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit After a young woman is found wandering through Central Park alone, the detectives reopen a decade-old kidnapping case. Brooke Shields, Peter Hermann, Jayne Houdyshell and Isaiah Thomas guest star with series regulars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T. and Raul Esparza. 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) clashes with Blake (Grant Show) over the right to use the family name on her new business venture, while Cristal (Nathalie Kelly) finds her loyalties tested in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Modern Family Claire and Phil (Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell) start to question their enthusiasm for Halloween when no one else seems to feel the same. Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet costar in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA The new episode “Killer Volcanoes” follows a team of volcanologists as they examine global geologic evidence to find the site of a medieval volcanic eruption that plunged the Earth into a deep freeze. 9 p.m. KOCE

Criminal Minds Derek Morgan (former cast member Shemar Moore, “S.W.A.T.”) returns to lend support to Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), who’s dealing with a case she has a personal connection to. Jamie Kennedy also guest stars, and Joe Mantegna and Matthew Gray Gubler also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. While busting a meth lab, the officers uncover a scam in which children adopted from foreign countries are sold online. LaRoyce Hawkins, Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Jesse Lee Soffer and Amy Morton also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Designated Survivor A British MI-6 agent (Ben Lawson) teams up with FBI agent Wells (Maggie Q) to solve a mysterious international murder case, while President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) has to work to win back the trust of the American public. Natascha McElhone also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline As a continuing federal investigation searches for evidence indicating to what extent Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the new episode “Putin’s Revenge (Part 1)” documents the grievances President Vladimir Putin harbored against the United States and the motives behind his alleged attempts to get revenge. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

South Park At the annual Halloween get-together, a witch casts a spell that terrorizes everyone in town in this new episode of the animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Channel Zero: No-End House Jules (Aisha Dee) goes back inside to rescue Margot (Amy Forsyth). Once reunited, the girls know their only way to escape is to confront and vanquish Seth and the Father (Jeff Ward, John Carroll Lynch) in the season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

2017 American Humane Hero Dog Awards A year-old pit mix from Lehigh Acres, Fla., will be honored as the year’s most courageous canine during this year’s edition of the special saluting dogs that have demonstrated courage, service and compassion. James Denton and animal advocate Beth Stern host the event from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. 8 p.m. Hallmark

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jerry Mathers; Tony Dow; Miles Teller; Khalid performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Nita Landry (“The Doctors”); a musical performance from Broadway's "In The Heights." (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Chris Sullivan; Kid Rock performs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC