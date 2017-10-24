Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Criminal Minds' on CBS

SERIES
The Blacklist Liz (Megan Boone) and the team find themselves at odds with a rival unit from the CIA after Red (James Spader) provides intel on an international terrorist. Aida Turturro guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Archie (KJ Apa) is fed up with the lack of progress in finding his father’s shooter, so he takes matters into his own hands. Also, Veronica (Carmila Mendes) introduces Hiram (Mark Consuelos) to her friends. Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Casey Cott also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Jackie (guest star Rowan Blanchard) is a big fan of “Star Trek,” and she and Adam (Sean Giambrone) can’t agree on what to wear for Halloween. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and George Segal also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature Filmmaker Charlie Hamilton James documents the efforts to rehabilitate three orphaned river otters in Wisconsin, as part of his ongoing study into the survival secrets of the animals. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Speechless The DiMeo kids accidentally wolf down some sweet treats that are well past their sell-by date, resulting in feverish and surreal dreams of horror and wish fulfillment in this new holiday-themed episode. Minnie Driver, John Ross Bowie, Micah Fowler and Mason Cook star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Increasingly dangerous conditions in South Sudan threaten Jason (David Boreanaz) and the team when the American ambassador to the country refuses to leave the embassy. Max Thieriot, Alona Tal, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré also star, and Gabriel Olds guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit After a young woman is found wandering through Central Park alone, the detectives reopen a decade-old kidnapping case. Brooke Shields, Peter Hermann, Jayne Houdyshell and Isaiah Thomas guest star with series regulars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T. and Raul Esparza. 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) clashes with Blake (Grant Show) over the right to use the family name on her new business venture, while Cristal (Nathalie Kelly) finds her loyalties tested in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family Claire and Phil (Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell) start to question their enthusiasm for Halloween when no one else seems to feel the same. Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet costar in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA The new episode “Killer Volcanoes” follows a team of volcanologists as they examine global geologic evidence to find the site of a medieval volcanic eruption that plunged the Earth into a deep freeze. 9 p.m. KOCE
Criminal Minds Derek Morgan (former cast member Shemar Moore, “S.W.A.T.”) returns to lend support to Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), who’s dealing with a case she has a personal connection to. Jamie Kennedy also guest stars, and Joe Mantegna and Matthew Gray Gubler also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. While busting a meth lab, the officers uncover a scam in which children adopted from foreign countries are sold online. LaRoyce Hawkins, Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Jesse Lee Soffer and Amy Morton also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Designated Survivor A British MI-6 agent (Ben Lawson) teams up with FBI agent Wells (Maggie Q) to solve a mysterious international murder case, while President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) has to work to win back the trust of the American public. Natascha McElhone also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline As a continuing federal investigation searches for evidence indicating to what extent Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the new episode “Putin’s Revenge (Part 1)” documents the grievances President Vladimir Putin harbored against the United States and the motives behind his alleged attempts to get revenge. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
South Park At the annual Halloween get-together, a witch casts a spell that terrorizes everyone in town in this new episode of the animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Channel Zero: No-End House Jules (Aisha Dee) goes back inside to rescue Margot (Amy Forsyth). Once reunited, the girls know their only way to escape is to confront and vanquish Seth and the Father (Jeff Ward, John Carroll Lynch) in the season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy
2017 American Humane Hero Dog Awards A year-old pit mix from Lehigh Acres, Fla., will be honored as the year’s most courageous canine during this year’s edition of the special saluting dogs that have demonstrated courage, service and compassion. James Denton and animal advocate Beth Stern host the event from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. 8 p.m. Hallmark
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jerry Mathers; Tony Dow; Miles Teller; Khalid performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Nita Landry (“The Doctors”); a musical performance from Broadway's "In The Heights." (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Chris Sullivan; Kid Rock performs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Heather Graham (“Law & Order True Crime”); Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Denis Leary; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Rivers; a performance from Broadway’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Shania Twain; Carrie Ann Inaba; Boris Kodjoe. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Gas; food to fix the digestive system; remedies for the cold and flu; yoga to boost immunity. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The show helps a woman detect her daughter’s cancer; a woman’s tattoo causes a false diagnosis. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Teresa Giudice (“Standing Strong”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Tyler Perry (“Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”); JoAnna Garcia Swisher. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Dianne Lake tells of joining the Manson Family at age 14, why she remained loyal to the leader. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sean Hayes; Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Tavis Smiley Danai Gurira. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Maggie Gyllenhaal. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Paul Reiser; JD McPherson performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Alba; JB Smoove; museum director Kevin Delaney. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Laurie; Gretchen Carlson; Adam Savage. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kenneth Branagh; Haley Bennett; Neel Nanda. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Wintour; Zac Posen; Everything Everything performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Megyn Kelly; Nathan Fielder; Colton Dunn; Sonny Emory. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Willem Dafoe; Vance Joy performs; Wheeler Walker Jr. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
2017 World Series The Houston Astros visit the Dodgers for Game 2. 5 p.m. Fox
TV listings for the week of Oct. 22 - 28, 2017 in PDF format