Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The Lego Batman Movie' on HBO

SERIES
The Warfighters This docuseries from Peter Berg about U.S. armed forces members in action returns with a four-episode Veterans Day marathon. 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. History Channel
Saturday Night Live Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is the host and Taylor Swift performs on a new episode of the sketch-comedy series. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
The Graham Norton Show Director-star Kenneth Branagh and the cast of the new remake of “Murder on the Orient Express” are Norton’s guests, and singer-songwriter St. Vincent performs. 10 p.m. BBC America
Cat vs. Dog Animal-behavior experts try to teach canines and felines that share the same household how to get along in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Austin City Limits Seattle folk-rock group the Head and the Heart and New Orleans R&B singer Benjamin Booker perform. 11 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special A hot air balloon ride turns into a wild adventure in this new prime-time offering that launches the long-running children’s series’ 48th season. 7 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
The Best Years of Our Lives Turner Classic Movies’ Veterans Day marathon continues and includes director William Wyler’s multi-Oscar-winning 1946 drama about American servicemen readjusting to life back home after WWII. With Dana Andrews, Fredric March and Myrna Loy. 2 p.m. TCM
The Sweetest Christmas Lacey Chabert plays a pastry chef who reconnects with an old beau when she makes it to the finals of a gingerbread-baking competition in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The Lego Batman Movie “30 Rock’s” Will Arnett supplies the voice of the Caped Crusader in this lively 2017 computer-animated action comedy that celebrates the whole “Batman” franchise. Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Ralph Fiennes and Rosario Dawson are also featured. 8 p.m. HBO
Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer This new docudrama revisits the dark tale of the South African Paralympian charged with the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend. With Andreas Damm and Toni Garrn. 8 p.m. Lifetime
T2 Trainspotting Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle reunite in Danny Boyle’s 2017 follow-up to his edgy 1996 indie hit about assorted lowlife characters in Edinburgh, Scotland. 8 p.m. and midnight Starz
Brimstone Dakota Fanning and Guy Pearce head the cast of this grim 2016 western about a woman with a past and a vengeful preacher. With “Game of Thrones” costars Kit Harington and Carice van Houten. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Tax reform, headlines: Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin; headlines: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); headlines: Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Former Maryland inmates who spent decades in prison due to a law that was later overturned; “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to Puerto Rico; magazine editor Tina Brown discusses her new book; country music’s Faith Hill and Tim McGraw; New Yorker magazine cartoonist George Booth; 75th anniversary of “Casablanca”; a Philadelphia restaurant that donates food and 100% of its profits to help feed the homeless. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace GOP tax plan, headlines: Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas); GOP tax plan, headlines: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox News Channel
Fareed Zakaria GPS Trump’s Asia trip, North Korea’s nuclear ambitions; Saudi Arabia’s purge; Turkey and the West. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Sexual-misconduct allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama; “negative partisanship”; news anchor whose girlfriend was murdered on live TV elected to Virginia’s House of Delegates. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Deadly church shooting in Texas; recent sexual-misconduct allegations against Roy Moore and comedian Louis C.K. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel
60 Minutes Three former U.S. soldiers dispute the official report that blames human error for a friendly fire accident that killed six others on a secret mission in Afghanistan; three-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College football The USC Trojans visit Colorado. 1 p.m. Fox
