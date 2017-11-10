Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The Lego Batman Movie' on HBO

SERIES

The Warfighters This docuseries from Peter Berg about U.S. armed forces members in action returns with a four-episode Veterans Day marathon. 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. History Channel

Saturday Night Live Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is the host and Taylor Swift performs on a new episode of the sketch-comedy series. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

The Graham Norton Show Director-star Kenneth Branagh and the cast of the new remake of “Murder on the Orient Express” are Norton’s guests, and singer-songwriter St. Vincent performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

Cat vs. Dog Animal-behavior experts try to teach canines and felines that share the same household how to get along in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Austin City Limits Seattle folk-rock group the Head and the Heart and New Orleans R&B singer Benjamin Booker perform. 11 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special A hot air balloon ride turns into a wild adventure in this new prime-time offering that launches the long-running children’s series’ 48th season. 7 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

The Best Years of Our Lives Turner Classic Movies’ Veterans Day marathon continues and includes director William Wyler’s multi-Oscar-winning 1946 drama about American servicemen readjusting to life back home after WWII. With Dana Andrews, Fredric March and Myrna Loy. 2 p.m. TCM

The Sweetest Christmas Lacey Chabert plays a pastry chef who reconnects with an old beau when she makes it to the finals of a gingerbread-baking competition in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The Lego Batman Movie “30 Rock’s” Will Arnett supplies the voice of the Caped Crusader in this lively 2017 computer-animated action comedy that celebrates the whole “Batman” franchise. Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Ralph Fiennes and Rosario Dawson are also featured. 8 p.m. HBO

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer This new docudrama revisits the dark tale of the South African Paralympian charged with the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend. With Andreas Damm and Toni Garrn. 8 p.m. Lifetime

T2 Trainspotting Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle reunite in Danny Boyle’s 2017 follow-up to his edgy 1996 indie hit about assorted lowlife characters in Edinburgh, Scotland. 8 p.m. and midnight Starz

Brimstone Dakota Fanning and Guy Pearce head the cast of this grim 2016 western about a woman with a past and a vengeful preacher. With “Game of Thrones” costars Kit Harington and Carice van Houten. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Tax reform, headlines: Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin; headlines: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); headlines: Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Former Maryland inmates who spent decades in prison due to a law that was later overturned; “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to Puerto Rico; magazine editor Tina Brown discusses her new book; country music’s Faith Hill and Tim McGraw; New Yorker magazine cartoonist George Booth; 75th anniversary of “Casablanca”; a Philadelphia restaurant that donates food and 100% of its profits to help feed the homeless. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace GOP tax plan, headlines: Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas); GOP tax plan, headlines: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox News Channel

Fareed Zakaria GPS Trump’s Asia trip, North Korea’s nuclear ambitions; Saudi Arabia’s purge; Turkey and the West. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources Sexual-misconduct allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama; “negative partisanship”; news anchor whose girlfriend was murdered on live TV elected to Virginia’s House of Delegates. (N) 8 a.m. CNN