Wednesday's TV highlights: 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' on ABC

SERIES

The Wall The high-stakes game show hosted by Chris Hardwick ends another season. 8 p.m. NBC

Nature A new episode, “Nature’s Miniature Miracles,” examines such creatures as baby turtles and a mini-shrew and the challenges they face trying to find their place in the animal kingdom. 8 p.m. KOCE

SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) and the team bring a deserter home to America in a new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Nova A new episode, “Extreme Animal Weapons,” examines creatures’ defense mechanisms, such as claws and fangs. 9 p.m. KOCE

Iron Chef Showdown The new episode “Battle Beantown” starts with a face-off between two rival chefs from Boston. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Shannara Chronicles Season 2 of this series adaptation of Terry Brooks’ fantasy novels comes to a close in two new back-to-back episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Spike

Criminal Minds Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the BAU profile a Miami criminal who boldly gives the media footage of his crimes in a new episode of the procedural drama. 10 p.m. CBS

20/20 Peter Billingsley, a.k.a. Ralphie from the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story,” hosts the special episode “Lights, Camera, Christmas! Inside Holiday Movie Classics,” a survey of some of beloved seasonal films. 10 p.m. ABC

Stan Against Evil The action-horror-comedy mash-up ends its sophomore season with a pair of new episodes. John C. McGinley stars. 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour Father and son trek through Texas and encounter a Black Sabbath cover band in a new episode their travel series. 10 p.m. A&E

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Wilmer Valderrama and Tamar Braxton join the duo on a trip to Europe in this new episode. 10 p.m. VH1

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 Pink, Harry Styles, the Weeknd, Coldplay and Chris Stapleton are among the performers in the first part of this mega-concert special recorded in Las Vegas and hosted by Ryan Seacrest. 8 p.m. KTLA

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving The pressure is on for Charlie Brown after pushy Peppermint Patty decides she and the gang will be having Thanksgiving dinner at Chuck’s house in this classic animated “Peanuts” special from 1973. 8 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Rear Window A day’s worth of films starring James Stewart includes the actor opposite Grace Kelly in Alfred Hitchcock’s suspenseful 1954 thriller. 11:15 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Steals and Deals. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” post-show; 98 Degrees performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Dr. Jenn Mann (“Ask the Dr.”); actor Jacob Tremblay (“Wonder”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; chef Damaris Phillips; Black Friday shopping. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelly Clarkson; Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Cyndi Lauper. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Chef Rocco DiSpirito; Garth Brooks performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Nick Cannon. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Paper sculpture artist Felix Semper. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Shirley MacLaine; Rabbi Steve Leder; chef Susan Feniger. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Supermarket hot buffets; two women fight off carjackers; self-defense moves. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Viral pregnancy sex warning; sleep crisis plagues children; high-heel pain; wardrobe hacks. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg; Debbie Allen. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Sarah Michelle Gellar; Marsai Martin (“black-ish”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Viewers go head to head with their best tips in DIY, fashion and food; a posole recipe. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A girl decides that killing her mother is her only way to escape years of abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Beth Behrs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Erykah Badu; celebrity news. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Jack Conte, founder/chief executive of Patreon. 9 p.m. KLCS

Tavis Smiley Professor Bernadette Atuahene; Richard Jenkins. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jordan Peele. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jake Gyllenhaal; author Max Brooks; Rostam performs. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Denzel Washington; Allison Williams; Talib Kweli performs with Rick Ross and Yummy Bingham. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC