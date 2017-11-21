Wednesday's TV highlights: 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' on ABC

SERIES
The Wall The high-stakes game show hosted by Chris Hardwick ends another season. 8 p.m. NBC
Nature A new episode, “Nature’s Miniature Miracles,” examines such creatures as baby turtles and a mini-shrew and the challenges they face trying to find their place in the animal kingdom. 8 p.m. KOCE
SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) and the team bring a deserter home to America in a new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Nova A new episode, “Extreme Animal Weapons,” examines creatures’ defense mechanisms, such as claws and fangs. 9 p.m. KOCE
Iron Chef Showdown The new episode “Battle Beantown” starts with a face-off between two rival chefs from Boston. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Shannara Chronicles Season 2 of this series adaptation of Terry Brooks’ fantasy novels comes to a close in two new back-to-back episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Spike
Criminal Minds Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the BAU profile a Miami criminal who boldly gives the media footage of his crimes in a new episode of the procedural drama. 10 p.m. CBS
20/20 Peter Billingsley, a.k.a. Ralphie from the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story,” hosts the special episode “Lights, Camera, Christmas! Inside Holiday Movie Classics,” a survey of some of beloved seasonal films. 10 p.m. ABC
Stan Against Evil The action-horror-comedy mash-up ends its sophomore season with a pair of new episodes. John C. McGinley stars. 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour Father and son trek through Texas and encounter a Black Sabbath cover band in a new episode their travel series. 10 p.m. A&E
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Wilmer Valderrama and Tamar Braxton join the duo on a trip to Europe in this new episode. 10 p.m. VH1
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 Pink, Harry Styles, the Weeknd, Coldplay and Chris Stapleton are among the performers in the first part of this mega-concert special recorded in Las Vegas and hosted by Ryan Seacrest. 8 p.m. KTLA
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving The pressure is on for Charlie Brown after pushy Peppermint Patty decides she and the gang will be having Thanksgiving dinner at Chuck’s house in this classic animated “Peanuts” special from 1973. 8 p.m. ABC
MOVIES
Rear Window A day’s worth of films starring James Stewart includes the actor opposite Grace Kelly in Alfred Hitchcock’s suspenseful 1954 thriller. 11:15 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Steals and Deals. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” post-show; 98 Degrees performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Dr. Jenn Mann (“Ask the Dr.”); actor Jacob Tremblay (“Wonder”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; chef Damaris Phillips; Black Friday shopping. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelly Clarkson; Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Cyndi Lauper. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Chef Rocco DiSpirito; Garth Brooks performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Nick Cannon. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Paper sculpture artist Felix Semper. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Shirley MacLaine; Rabbi Steve Leder; chef Susan Feniger. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Supermarket hot buffets; two women fight off carjackers; self-defense moves. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Viral pregnancy sex warning; sleep crisis plagues children; high-heel pain; wardrobe hacks. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg; Debbie Allen. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Sarah Michelle Gellar; Marsai Martin (“black-ish”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Viewers go head to head with their best tips in DIY, fashion and food; a posole recipe. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A girl decides that killing her mother is her only way to escape years of abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Beth Behrs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Erykah Badu; celebrity news. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Jack Conte, founder/chief executive of Patreon. 9 p.m. KLCS
Tavis Smiley Professor Bernadette Atuahene; Richard Jenkins. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jordan Peele. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jake Gyllenhaal; author Max Brooks; Rostam performs. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Denzel Washington; Allison Williams; Talib Kweli performs with Rick Ross and Yummy Bingham. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; Elton John performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Howard Stern; Cardi B performs; Paul Shaffer sits in with the band. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Krysten Ritter; Josh Hutcherson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tim Meadows; comic Kenny DeForest. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Surfer Laird Hamilton; Cigarettes After Sex performs; Jessica Rothe. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
