Monday's TV highlights: 'Supergirl' and 'Arrow' on the CW

SERIES

Supergirl In an all-new four-series crossover event, this superhero drama starring Melissa Benoist launches a story line that continues tonight on “Arrow,” then concludes Tuesday on “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA

Street Outlaws This auto-centric unscripted series set in Oklahoma City returns with a trio of new episodes. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Fashion Police This unscripted series famous for its snarky take on awards-show style airs its final episode. With Melissa Rivers. 8 p.m. E!

Ride With Norman Reedus “The Walking Dead” costar cruises around the Big Island of Hawaii on his motorcycle in a new installment of his travel series. 9 p.m. AMC

9JKL Brooke D’Orsay reunites with her former “Royal Pains” costar Mark Feuerstein with a guest spot on an episode of his new sitcom. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics The new installment looks at how the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks changed the way superheroes are portrayed in comics today. 10 p.m. AMC

Floribama Shore MTV rekindles its “Shore” reality-TV franchise with this new eight-episode series about eight young adults who party hard in the red-hot beach destination of Panama City, Fla. 10 p.m. MTV

SPECIALS

CMA Country Christmas Reba McEntire takes over as host of this annual holiday special taped at Nashville’s legendary Grand Ole Opry. Performers include Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood and gospel great CeCe Winans, among others. 8 p.m. ABC

Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives This new special follows “Dog the Bounty Hunter’s” Duane and Beth Chapman as the couple deals with Beth’s treatment for throat cancer. 9 p.m. A&E

A Very Pentatonix Christmas The a cappella vocal group offers a new holiday special featuring Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno and recent “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne Farmer. 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

Angry Angel Brenda Song (“The Suite Life on Deck”) plays a deceased young New Yorker trying to make her way to heaven in this new 2017 holiday fantasy. With Jason Biggs, Ricky Mabe, Andrew Bachelor and Andy Favreau. 9 p.m. Freeform

Woman on Fire Filmmaker Julie Sokolow’s 2017 documentary presents a candid profile of Brooke Guinan, the first openly transgender firefighter in New York City. 9 p.m. Starz

Meth Storm Filmmakers Brent and Craig Renaud embedded themselves in America’s drug culture over the course of two years for this heartbreaking and harrowing new documentary about methamphetamine addiction. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Figure skater Karen Chen; Rossen Reports; Cyber Monday deals. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Debbie Allen; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Carol Burnett; Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”); Katharine McPhee performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Hot topics; View Your Deal. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Michelle Hurd. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Fergie. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The truth about avocados; reaching your full potential. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Oprah Winfrey. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Bob Saget; Thanksgiving leftovers; eggplant and sausage ragout. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Music producer DJ Silk has advice for a man who thinks he is going to be a famous rapper. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”); BTS performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Esther Perel. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ozzy and Jack Osbourne; comic Ivan Decker. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Short; Gina Rodriguez; Spoon performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist Jake Tapper; Shemar Moore; Khalid performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gabrielle Union; Method Man; Sabrina Claudio performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice-T; Michael Showalter; Midland performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley (N) 1 a.m. KOCE

Last Call With Carson Daly 1:38 a.m. KNBC