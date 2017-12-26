Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Little Hours' on Epix and more

SERIES
The Librarians In the first of two new episodes, a favorite Librarian hero appears from the past to help the team take down a powerful ancient enemy. Noah Wyle, Rebecca Romijn and John Larroquette star. 8 and 9 p.m. TNT
Nova The new episode “Day the Dinosaurs Died” examines how the collision of an asteroid with the Earth millions and millions of years ago ended the existence of those prehistoric creatures. 9 p.m. KOCE
Iron Chef Showdown Miami chef Timon Balloo goes up against Philadelphia’s chef Nicholas Elmi in this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Vikings A betrayal has Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) reeling, while Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) leads his band of settlers to their new land, in this new episode. 9 p.m. History Channel
Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates visits Denmark, Iceland, the U.S. and Canada, as he tracks the Vikings’ various expeditions in the unscripted series’ season premiere. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour The father-son duo treks around the Pacific Northwest in a new episode of the wacky travelogue. 10 p.m. A&E
Happy! Sax (Christopher Meloni) and his miniature flying unicorn pal (voice of Patton Oswalt) find themselves in Chinatown on a new episode of this quirky dark comedy. 10 p.m. Syfy
Knightfall A pagan helps Landry (Tom Cullen) investigate his own past on a new episode of this period drama. 10 p.m. History Channel
SPECIALS
The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special The comedic actress and her classic variety show are saluted by former cast mates and others in this encore special. With Kristin Chenoweth, Martin Short, Bernadette Peters, Stephen Colbert, Jane Lynch and Harry Connick Jr. 8 p.m. CBS
EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge World-class video-game players vie for a share of a large cash prize in this electronic-sports competition. 8 p.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love Alyvia Alyn Lind reprises her role as a much younger version of the future country-music superstar in this 2016 made-for-TV sequel. Jennifer Nettles and Ricky Schroder also star. 9 p.m. NBC
The Little Hours Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Kate Micucci play a trio of mischievous nuns at a convent in medieval Tuscany in this bawdy 2017 comedy based on a tale from Boccaccio’s “The Decameron.” Dave Franco, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Paul Reiser and Nick Offerman also star. 9:45 p.m. Epix
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Pet pampering; hassle-free holiday; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America “The Florida Project” cast; In Real Life performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; the cast of “Spamilton” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Rossen Reports; winter storm preparation; holiday makeup. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Top moments of 2017 as voted on by viewers. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Kevin Nealon. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Denis Leary; Darius Rucker performs. 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Kim Kardashian. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Antonio and Terricka Cromartie (“The Cromarties”); Gesine Bullock-Prado (“Baked in Vermont”). 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tyler Perry; Carrie Ann Inaba. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Apple cider vinegar; 19-year-old’s mysterious death. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The family of an Army nurse who was set on fire speaks out. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”). 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:07 a.m. KNBC
Harry Sutton Foster (“Younger”); Quincy Brown (“Star”); 5-year-old gospel singer. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Jussie Smollett; Jake Smollett; mutt makeover; roasted chicken; spaghetti and meatballs. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman calls her on-again, off-again boyfriend hundreds of times a day and breaks into his house. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kerry Washington . 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Skeet Ulrich; Wyclef Jean performs. 3 p.m. KTTV
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Ed Asner. 9 p.m. KLCS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Conan Andy Samberg; J. Roddy Walston and the Business perform. 11 and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chance the Rapper; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Emma Stone. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tracee Ellis Ross guest hosts; Mary J. Blige; Amanda de Cadenet; Miguel performs with Travis Scott. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jennifer Connelly; Jason Alexander; Mark Consuelos; Miley Cyrus. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taran Killam; Japandroids perform; Joe Russo. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Judah Friedlander; Cloud Nothings performs; filmmaker Dee Rees (“Mudbound”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College football Southern Mississippi meets Florida State in the Independence Bowl; Iowa battles Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl; Arizona plays Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl; and Texas takes on Missouri in the Texas Bowl. 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. ESPN; 5:30 p.m. Fox; 6 p.m. ESPN
Hockey The Ducks welcome the Vegas Golden Knights. 7 p.m. FS Prime
Basketball The Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies. 7:30 p.m. SPST
