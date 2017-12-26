Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Little Hours' on Epix and more

SERIES

The Librarians In the first of two new episodes, a favorite Librarian hero appears from the past to help the team take down a powerful ancient enemy. Noah Wyle, Rebecca Romijn and John Larroquette star. 8 and 9 p.m. TNT

Nova The new episode “Day the Dinosaurs Died” examines how the collision of an asteroid with the Earth millions and millions of years ago ended the existence of those prehistoric creatures. 9 p.m. KOCE

Iron Chef Showdown Miami chef Timon Balloo goes up against Philadelphia’s chef Nicholas Elmi in this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Vikings A betrayal has Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) reeling, while Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) leads his band of settlers to their new land, in this new episode. 9 p.m. History Channel

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates visits Denmark, Iceland, the U.S. and Canada, as he tracks the Vikings’ various expeditions in the unscripted series’ season premiere. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour The father-son duo treks around the Pacific Northwest in a new episode of the wacky travelogue. 10 p.m. A&E

Happy! Sax (Christopher Meloni) and his miniature flying unicorn pal (voice of Patton Oswalt) find themselves in Chinatown on a new episode of this quirky dark comedy. 10 p.m. Syfy

Knightfall A pagan helps Landry (Tom Cullen) investigate his own past on a new episode of this period drama. 10 p.m. History Channel

SPECIALS

The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special The comedic actress and her classic variety show are saluted by former cast mates and others in this encore special. With Kristin Chenoweth, Martin Short, Bernadette Peters, Stephen Colbert, Jane Lynch and Harry Connick Jr. 8 p.m. CBS

EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge World-class video-game players vie for a share of a large cash prize in this electronic-sports competition. 8 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love Alyvia Alyn Lind reprises her role as a much younger version of the future country-music superstar in this 2016 made-for-TV sequel. Jennifer Nettles and Ricky Schroder also star. 9 p.m. NBC

The Little Hours Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Kate Micucci play a trio of mischievous nuns at a convent in medieval Tuscany in this bawdy 2017 comedy based on a tale from Boccaccio’s “The Decameron.” Dave Franco, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Paul Reiser and Nick Offerman also star. 9:45 p.m. Epix

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Pet pampering; hassle-free holiday; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “The Florida Project” cast; In Real Life performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; the cast of “Spamilton” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Rossen Reports; winter storm preparation; holiday makeup. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Top moments of 2017 as voted on by viewers. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Kevin Nealon. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Denis Leary; Darius Rucker performs. 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Kim Kardashian. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Antonio and Terricka Cromartie (“The Cromarties”); Gesine Bullock-Prado (“Baked in Vermont”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tyler Perry; Carrie Ann Inaba. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Apple cider vinegar; 19-year-old’s mysterious death. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The family of an Army nurse who was set on fire speaks out. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”). 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:07 a.m. KNBC

Harry Sutton Foster (“Younger”); Quincy Brown (“Star”); 5-year-old gospel singer. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Jussie Smollett; Jake Smollett; mutt makeover; roasted chicken; spaghetti and meatballs. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman calls her on-again, off-again boyfriend hundreds of times a day and breaks into his house. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kerry Washington . 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Skeet Ulrich; Wyclef Jean performs. 3 p.m. KTTV

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Ed Asner. 9 p.m. KLCS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Conan Andy Samberg; J. Roddy Walston and the Business perform. 11 and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chance the Rapper; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Emma Stone. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Tracee Ellis Ross guest hosts; Mary J. Blige; Amanda de Cadenet; Miguel performs with Travis Scott. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jennifer Connelly; Jason Alexander; Mark Consuelos; Miley Cyrus. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Taran Killam; Japandroids perform; Joe Russo. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Judah Friedlander; Cloud Nothings performs; filmmaker Dee Rees (“Mudbound”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College football Southern Mississippi meets Florida State in the Independence Bowl; Iowa battles Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl; Arizona plays Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl; and Texas takes on Missouri in the Texas Bowl. 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. ESPN; 5:30 p.m. Fox; 6 p.m. ESPN

Hockey The Ducks welcome the Vegas Golden Knights. 7 p.m. FS Prime

Basketball The Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies. 7:30 p.m. SPST

