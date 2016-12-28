Thursday's TV highlights: 'Sense and Sensibility' and more

SERIES

Superstore It’s Black Friday, but the staff has come down with food poisoning in this repeat episode of the workplace sitcom. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The team travels to Nazi-occupied Paris during WWII in this repeat. 8 p.m. KTLA

Project Runway Designers from the reality competition’s recently concluded 15th cycle reunite to reminisce in this new episode. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Mom Rosie O’Donnell guest stars in a repeat episode of the Anna Faris and Allison Janney sitcom. p.m. CBS

Supernatural Rick Springfield guest stars a rock star possessed by Lucifer in this repeat. 9 p.m. KTLA

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles This reality series about high-end real estate in the City of Angels airs its season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo

Alone The participants must scramble as food becomes scarce in this new episode of the wilderness-survival series. 9 p.m. History Channel

Evil Kin This true-crime series wraps another season. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Project Runway Junior The designers attend a pool party that quickly morphs into their latest challenge in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Too Fat to Transition This new docu-series follows transgender people struggling to lose enough weight to be able to undergo gender-reassignment surgery. 9 p.m. TLC

Mysteries at the Museum This special episode focuses on the sinking of the Titanic. Hosted by Don Wildman. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

The Last Alaskans This special episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at this docu-series about families who live in Alaska’s remote Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

The Selection: Special Operations Experiment The contestants take part in a stealth and concealment exercise in this new episode. 10 p.m. History Channel

Tiny House Nation: Family Edition A family of six seeks a place with adequate space in this series premiere of this “Tiny House Nation” spinoff. 10 p.m. Lifetime

SPECIALS

America’s Got Talent: Holiday Spectacular Reigning “AGT” champ Grace VanderWaal is among the performers in this encore special hosted by Nick Cannon. 9 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper This 2016 documentary gets up close and personal with the famed fashionista and her son, the CNN news anchor. 6 and p.m. CNN

Sense and Sensibility Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and the late, great Alan Rickman star in director Ang Lee’s 1995 period drama based on Jane Austen’s early 19th century novel. 9:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Style; Today Food; ambush makeover; holiday entertaining; Jack Maxwell (“Booze Traveler”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cate Blanchett; Richard Roxburgh; Lauren Daigle performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Benedict Cumberbatch; Rita Ora; Gabrielle Union. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Van Jones. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Rob Lowe. 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Haylie Duff. 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Oprah Winfrey. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kendall Jenner; Ricky Martin. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Monica. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Growing up HIV positive. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Singer-songwriter Ellis Hall. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Michael Shannon; Miranda Lambert performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Vice President Joe Biden; DJ Khaled. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Lawrence; Phantogram performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Derulo; Ben Schwartz; Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Albert Hammond Jr. performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Taraji P. Henson; Lola Kirke; journalist Bret Baier. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC