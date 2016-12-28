Thursday's TV highlights: 'Sense and Sensibility' and more

SERIES
Superstore It’s Black Friday, but the staff has come down with food poisoning in this repeat episode of the workplace sitcom. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The team travels to Nazi-occupied Paris during WWII in this repeat. 8 p.m. KTLA
Project Runway Designers from the reality competition’s recently concluded 15th cycle reunite to reminisce in this new episode. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Mom Rosie O’Donnell guest stars in a repeat episode of the Anna Faris and Allison Janney sitcom. p.m. CBS
Supernatural Rick Springfield guest stars a rock star possessed by Lucifer in this repeat. 9 p.m. KTLA
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles This reality series about high-end real estate in the City of Angels airs its season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo
Alone The participants must scramble as food becomes scarce in this new episode of the wilderness-survival series. 9 p.m. History Channel
Evil Kin This true-crime series wraps another season. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Project Runway Junior The designers attend a pool party that quickly morphs into their latest challenge in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Too Fat to Transition This new docu-series follows transgender people struggling to lose enough weight to be able to undergo gender-reassignment surgery. 9 p.m. TLC
Mysteries at the Museum This special episode focuses on the sinking of the Titanic. Hosted by Don Wildman. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The Last Alaskans This special episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at this docu-series about families who live in Alaska’s remote Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
The Selection: Special Operations Experiment The contestants take part in a stealth and concealment exercise in this new episode. 10 p.m. History Channel
Tiny House Nation: Family Edition A family of six seeks a place with adequate space in this series premiere of this “Tiny House Nation” spinoff. 10 p.m. Lifetime
SPECIALS
America’s Got Talent: Holiday Spectacular Reigning “AGT” champ Grace VanderWaal is among the performers in this encore special hosted by Nick Cannon. 9 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper This 2016 documentary gets up close and personal with the famed fashionista and her son, the CNN news anchor. 6 and p.m. CNN
Sense and Sensibility Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and the late, great Alan Rickman star in director Ang Lee’s 1995 period drama based on Jane Austen’s early 19th century novel. 9:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Style; Today Food; ambush makeover; holiday entertaining; Jack Maxwell (“Booze Traveler”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Cate Blanchett; Richard Roxburgh; Lauren Daigle performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Benedict Cumberbatch; Rita Ora; Gabrielle Union. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Van Jones. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Rob Lowe. 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Haylie Duff. 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey Oprah Winfrey. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kendall Jenner; Ricky Martin. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Monica. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Growing up HIV positive. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Singer-songwriter Ellis Hall. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Michael Shannon; Miranda Lambert performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Vice President Joe Biden; DJ Khaled. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Lawrence; Phantogram performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Derulo; Ben Schwartz; Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Albert Hammond Jr. performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taraji P. Henson; Lola Kirke; journalist Bret Baier. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Justin Hartley; Mac DeMarco performs; Rip Michaels. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
