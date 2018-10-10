Review: The CW’s 'All American' dreams big with one foot in South L.A., one in Beverly Hills

Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) is a football phenom playing for the mythical South Crenshaw High and an excellent if occasionally distracted student – he draws football plays in class – with a supportive mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), and an impish little brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), living on the margins in a well-kept house. (Spencer: "No hot water again?" Grace: "Just behind on the gas bill, that's all – it's fine, I get paid next week." All: "Besides, a cold shower now and then is good for the soul.") His father is absent, having gone years before "to coach college ball in Nevada," never to have been heard from again. That is Spencer's Big Issue.