Antonio Banderas shows his artistic side in Nat Geo's 'Genius: Picasso'

The series also chronicles his marriages and often stormy love affairs with Francoise Gilot (Clémence Poésy), a French painter and writer who became his lover, muse and mother of two of his children; Dora Maar (Samantha Colley), a seminal surrealist photographer who met the artist in 1936 and photographed Picasso creating "Guernica."; Marie-Therese Walter (Poppy Delevingne), his long-time mistress and muse whom he met in 1927 and who was the mother of his first daughter and Fernande Olivier (Aisling Franciosi), a French artist and model who was Picasso's first real love before he became famous.