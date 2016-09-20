FX renews new comedies 'Atlanta' and 'Better Things' for second seasons

After enjoying a big night at Sunday’s Emmys Awards, FX announced second-season renewals for its two new half-hour comedies, “Atlanta” and “Better Things.”

Created by writer and one-time “Community” star Donald Glover, “Atlanta” follows two cousins trying to make it in the city’s hip-hop scene. The series premiere earned the strongest numbers for any new comedy of the past three years in the coveted 18-to-29 demographic, and it has been one of the most acclaimed shows of the new fall season. In his review for The Times, critic Robert Lloyd called the show “a beautifully played comedy of place and character.”

Similarly praised by critics, “Better Things” is the story of a working actor (Pamela Adlon) trying to raise three kids in Los Angeles. Adlon is co-creator of the series along with fellow FX star Louis C.K., whose company Pig Newton produces the series for the network.

The news comes on the heels of FX winning six Emmys on Sunday to go with its 12 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys. The 18 awards were the most Emmys ever earned by a basic cable network.

Both series were renewed for 10-episode second seasons. “Atlanta” airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m., and “Better Things” airs at the same time on Thursdays.

