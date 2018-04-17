A TV critic on watching Beyoncé's Coachella performance at home

It was a spectacle but a spectacle made up primarily of humans doing spectacular things, individually, in combination and in unison. (The rest was mostly done with lights.) From afar, you could make out individuals in a yellow-clad cast of musicians and dancers reported to number 100; close up, you could watch individual strands of the star's crimped hair borne aloft on the Coachella Valley breeze. Shots of her out on the runway, in the midst of the moving crowd, had the clarity and detail and implied scale (even on a mid-sized computer monitor) of an 18th century history painting, where many smaller stories play out within and alongside a bigger one. As befits a performer who seems at once more than human and only human, it was at once grand and intimate, powerful and empowering.