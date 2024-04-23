Get ready with Bey: Beyoncé teases out Cécred critics by highlighting her wash-day ritual

Beyoncé shared a rare behind-the-scenes look at her wash-day routine, firing back at critics of her Cécred haircare line.



Get ready with Bey: Beyoncé shared a rare behind-the-scenes look at her wash-day routine on Monday, dismissing those who criticize her haircare-line credentials with an up-close look at her natural tresses.

The ultra-private “Cowboy Carter” crooner hopped on the viral haircare trend and posted a nearly two-minute clip taking followers through the multistep process of caring for her color-treated tresses. In it, she explained how she maintains her textured blond hair with her seven-product regimen (and other tools) and subtly flexed about her “long and healthy” hair.

“It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… I just had to join in with something I had in the archives 🥰,” the Cécred founder wrote on Instagram, setting her founder video to her new “Bodyguard” track.

Advertisement

“Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years…,” she wrote. “Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products. 💕 Happy #cecredwashday! You are CÉCRED.”

The Grammy winner, who launched her luxury line in February, added that she’s really proud of the quality of her products. And, seated in various salon chairs through the tutorial, she took fans through washing, conditioning and styling her locks. She said that she blow-dries her hair on medium heat using a Dyson Airwrap attachment, flat irons it and uses “an old-school pressing comb” to straighten her curly hair.

“My hair has never grown so long, never been so moisturized and I’ve managed to keep my texture and my curls even with my hair so blond. And my hair is flourishing,” she said in the voice-over.

The multihyphenate, who grew up sweeping up hair in mom Tina Knowles’ salon, also seemed to address the criticism has she received since launching her haircare line, specifically complaints that she doesn’t showcase her natural hair and others who opine about her hair journey.

“The stigma and misconception that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair. That’s some b—,” she crooned, “because it ain’t nobody business.”

On the official Cécred Instagram account, the brand said that the line “exists so anyone has the opportunity to show up how they choose. There’s no better way to celebrate that than with our founder, @beyonce sharing her own.”

Followers eagerly took to the comments section of Bey’s Instagram posts to weigh in on her reveal and subtle clapback.

Advertisement

“Woke up and called us all baldheaded straight to our face. And we ain’t gone do SHH about it! PERIOD! 💁🏾‍♀️” wrote attorney and content creator Blake Gifford.

“DAAAYYUUUMMM!!!! & that’s on PERIOD!! Beyoncé Translation: Now shut up! 😂😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽” added curly hair influencer Bianca Renee. “People love to hate on wigs but it’s low key the best way to protect your natural hair!! By just leaving it alone! You can HAVE hair and take care of that hair that’s UNDER the wig!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Much respect for this video!! ❤️”

“I love to see it! Show them better than you can tell them. . . every time,” commented TV personality Alicia Quarles.

“BEYONCÉ… A HAIR TUTORIAL?! WITH A VOICEOVER?! I’M FINNA CRY 😭😭😭” added a fan.

“She REALLY SAID “now look around everybody on MUTE! 🔇 🤫 🤐 “ added another.

Upon launching the brand, the “Break My Soul” and “Texas Hold ’Em” singer told Essence that she struggled with psoriasis during her childhood.

“The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey,” she told the magazine.

“From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me,” she recalled, before saying the line is an ode to salons and barbershops, and to the communities they help foster.

Advertisement

She also said that she finds hair — in any style — powerful and an important part of self-expression, especially for Black people, whose hair has been the subject of legislation, scrutiny and celebration.

“For me, joy comes from making myself a priority and making my hair a priority,” said Beyoncé. “It is really important for me to make time for the sacred rituals of self-care.”

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.