Bill Cosby's third act: A guilty verdict for sexual assault

"Women are believed, and not only on hashtag MeToo, but in a court of law where they were under oath, where they testified truthfully, where they were attacked, where they were smeared, where they were denigrated, where there were attempts to discredit them," said Gloria Allred, the attorney for several of Cosby's accusers, as she stood on the steps of the Norristown, Pa., courthouse following the verdict. "And after all is said and done, women were finally believed."