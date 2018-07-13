Review: The undies-wearing superhero gets his own Netflix show, 'The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants'

And these are facts you may already know. You or someone related to you may have grown up on them, or grown young on them, as the case may be. The series has sold many tens of millions of books in 20 languages, raising objections among the easily scandalized along the way, for being funny about things kids find funny. Imagine Dick and Jane, say, breaking wind. (Run, Spot, run!) That sort of thing. The first episode is titled "The Frenzied Farts of Flabby Flabulous,” so there you are.