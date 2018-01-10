'Game of Thrones,' 'Stranger Things' among Director's Guild TV nominations

Hollywood’s marathon awards season continued to churn along Wednesday morning with the announcement of TV and documentary contenders for the Directors Guild of America’s DGA Awards.

Contenders mirror many of the shows nominated for the Emmys and last weekend’s Golden Globes. Episodes directed by the Duffer Brothers for “Stranger Things” were recognized in the dramatic category as well as “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Reed Morano) and three from the blockbuster “Game of Thrones (Jeremy Podeswa, Matt Shakman and Alan Taylor).

The comedy field includes two nominations for “Master of None” (Aziz Ansari and Melina Matsoukas), Mike Judge for “Silicon Valley,” “Veep’s” Beth McCarthy-Miller and recent Golden Globe winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amy Sherman-Palladino).

The TV movie and miniseries category also includes Barry Levinson for “The Wizard of Lies,” Scott Frank for “Godless,” Kyra Sedgwick for the Lifetime movie “Story of a Girl,” Jean-Marc Vallée for Golden Globes winner “Big Little Lies” and George C. Wolfe for “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

In the documentary category, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick were nominated for “The Vietnam War,” along with Errol Morris for “Wormwood,” Steve James for “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” Matthew Heineman for “City of Ghosts” and Bryan Fogel for “Icarus.”

The full list of nominations is available on the DGA’s website. The 70th awards presentation is scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. CAPTION Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. CAPTION We asked celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes what can be done to help with inequality in Hollywood. We asked celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes what can be done to help with inequality in Hollywood.

chris.barton@latimes.com

Follow me over here @chrisbarton.

ALSO:

'Black Mirror' returns with more grim looks at the future, but its brightest moments stand out

Overrated / Underrated: 2017 was the worst — or was it?

Sarah Silverman on leaving her bubble for 'I Love You, America'

Talking unicorns and Chris Meloni make 'Happy!' a weirdly dark ride

Copyright © 2018, Los Angeles Times

by Taboola

Sponsored Links

FROM AROUND THE WEB

The Sweatshirt Designed by an Apple Engineer That's Bringing Manufacturing Back to AmericaBusiness Insider | American Giant

How To Fix Your Fatigue (Do This Every Day)GundryMD

Smartwool Diamond Jim Sock$15.36 - backcountry.com

2 Credit Cards Charging 0% Interest Until 2019Comparecards.com By Lending Tree