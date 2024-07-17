Emmy nominations 2024: FX dominates with ‘Shogun’ and ‘The Bear’ as Indigenous artists break out

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga in FX’s epic drama “Shogun,” one of several series from the network to receive Emmy nominations on Wednesday.

The nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday and in a milestone that reflected Hollywood’s topsy-turvy year, FX — not HBO or Netflix — led in the major categories, nabbing a whopping 93 in total, the most in the network’s history.

FX picked up 23 nominations for Season 2 of “The Bear” — a new record tally for a comedy series — and 25 nominations for the historical epic “Shōgun,” the most for any program this year. The latest installment of the anthology series “Fargo,” which starred Jon Hamm and Juno Temple, also fared well for the cable network, with 15 nominations. And in a surprise welcomed by many fans, “Reservation Dogs,” which was developed by FX and streams on Hulu, also picked up its first comedy series nomination, a historic breakthrough for a series from an Indigenous creator, and an additional nod for lead actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Dallas Goldtooth in a scene from the final season of FX’s “Reservation Dogs.” (Shane Brown/FX)

“True Detective: Night Country,” the latest incarnation of the crime anthology series, led HBO’s haul, receiving 19 nominations, while “Hacks” received 16, “The Gilded Age” got six and the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” earned four. It was followed by Netflix, which included 11 nods for “Baby Reindeer,” the unsettling hit created by Richard Gadd about a struggling comedian and the woman stalking him, and 18 nominations for the final season of “The Crown,” which focused on Princess Diana’s final weeks and the aftermath of her death. Sci-fi series “3 Body Problem” and the psychological thriller “Ripley” were also nominated for drama and limited series, respectively.

Notably, this year’s nominations delivered several breakthroughs for Asian and Indigenous actors in shows like “Shogun,” which featured a largely Japanese cast, Hulu’s true crime drama “Under the Bridge” and the crime drama anthology “True Detective: Night Country.”

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunn in Netflix’s breakout hit “Baby Reindeer.” (Ed Miller/Netflix/Ed Miller)

The nominations arrive at a moment of uncertainty and transition in Hollywood. Dual strikes by writers and actors in 2023 led to production delays for many potential Emmy contenders and to a lower number of series eligible for submission, while the burst streaming bubble has prompted dramatic cost-cutting across the business. This year’s class of contenders reflect the mood of jittery unease in the TV industry — but also the enduring creative possibility of the medium.

Dual strike’s effect on nominations

Emmy voters are often criticized for rubber-stamping the same names year after year — but not in 2024.

Strike-related delays and the end of several high-profile shows in 2023 created space for new and previously overlooked series to earn nominations Wednesday, leading to one of the more unusual batches of Emmy contenders in recent memory.

The oddness of this year’s Emmys were perhaps most evident in the drama series category. “The Crown” was the sole drama series nominee to return — perennial nominees “Succession” and “Better Call Saul” both ended last year and HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which received eight nominations in 2023, returned too late to be eligible. Production on other series that typically garner nominations, including “Stranger Things,” “Yellowjackets” and “The White Lotus,” was pushed because of the strikes, resulting in a wide open field where new series or series that had been sidelined in previous years were able to stand out.

“Shōgun,” Netflix’s “3 Body Problem” and Prime Video’s “Fallout” all earned nods for their first season, while HBO’s period piece “The Gilded Age,” eked out a slot in the once fiercely competitive category for the first time.

Indigenous and other actors of color make inroads

Building on the historic wins for “Beef” stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun at the Emmys in January, this year marked another breakthrough for Asian representation, thanks largely to the massive haul for “Shōgun,” a historical drama set in feudal Japan. Japanese actors Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada were nominated for their starring roles, as were Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira for supporting roles, in the series based on the James Clavell novel (which was also adapted into an Emmy-winning1980 miniseries). Asian American actress Maya Erskine was also nominated for her performance as a stylish assassin in the Prime Video re-imagining of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

Kali Reis and Jodie Foster in HBO’s crime anthology “True Detective: Night Country.” (Michele K. Short/HBO)

This year was also a milestone for Indigenous representation at the Emmys. In what appears to be a first, two Indigenous women performers, Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis, were nominated for supporting actress in a limited series: Gladstone for her turn as a police officer in “Under the Bridge” and Reis for her performance as an Alaskan state trooper in “True Detective: Night Country.” It comes on the heels of Gladstone’s historic Oscar nomination, for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the first ever for an Indigenous woman. (Gladstone is of Blackfeet and Nez Perce descent and Reis is of Cape Verdean and Seaconke Wampanoag descent.) D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, who has Oji-Cree, Chinese-Guyanese and German ancestry, also received a history-making nomination for his performance in “Reservation Dogs.”

And while Latino representation still lags across film and TV, this year brought several noteworthy acting nominations. Among them was Colombian actor Sofía Vergara, nominated for her lead role in the limited series “Griselda;” Puerto Rican actor Liza Colón-Zayas, nominated for her supporting role in “The Bear;” Mexican American actor Selena Gomez for lead actress in “Only Murders in the Building;” and Mexican actor Nava Mau for supporting actress in “Baby Reindeer.”

Black actors also fared well, particularly in the comedy categories. Ayo Edebiri, who won supporting actress in a comedy last year for Season 1 of “The Bear,” was nominated for lead actress in a comedy this year. Her “Bear” co-star Lionel Boyce also scored his first nomination for supporting actor in a comedy. The cast of “Abbott Elementary” was once again recognized in multiple categories. Quinta Brunson was nominated for lead actress in a comedy — an award she won at January’s strike-delayed ceremony. Her co-stars Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph were nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series, while Tyler James Williams was nominated for supporting actor in a comedy series. On the drama side, Idris Elba was nominated for his lead role in the Apple TV+ thriller “Hijack” and Donald Glover for his turn in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”