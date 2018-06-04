AMC's 'Dietland' presents a different kind of transformation story

“The backdrop of our show is the #MeToo movement before it was the #MeToo movement,” she says. “The Jennifer movement in the show is definitely a vigilante movement. I would hate for anyone to copy any of it. But the fact that women are finally taking the law into their own hands and saying, ‘You know what? Screw this. These guys sexually abused these women, we’ll take care of them because you’re not doing anything’ — I think that’s what we’re seeing right now. Women have had it.”