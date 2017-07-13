The Emmys' 'unkillables': They're aging, they're familiar and they're back

The nominations for the 69th Emmys have plenty of fresh blood in marquee categories, including FX’s “Atlanta,” Hulu’s buzz-worthy “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Netflix’s “The Crown.”

But the new class will have plenty of old-school company as it competes against what might be called the unkillables — the awards-show equivalent of Godzilla and “Friday the 13th’s” Jason Voorhees. “Modern Family,” “House of Cards,” “Veep” and “Real Time With Bill Maher” have demonstrated again that they can count on love from Emmy voters despite their age and familiarity.

Some had predicted that this year might mark the end of the line for “Modern Family” and “House of Cards.” Even though the drama and comedy series categories list seven nominees, the tsunami of new shows, particularly on streaming services and cable, indicated these two veterans might be squeezed out.

So much for that line of thinking.

“Modern Family” notched its eighth nomination for outstanding comedy. The popular family comedy has been nominated every one of its eight seasons and has won five series Emmys. Ty Burrell, a two-time winner in the supporting actor category, is also nominated — the only cast member to be named this year.

Netflix’s political thriller “House of Cards” has never taken home the best drama trophy but claimed its fifth consecutive nomination in the category, meaning it has been nominated in each of its seasons. Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, who play the cunning Frank and Claire Underwood, scored their fifth nominations for lead actor and actress.

“Veep,” which recently wrapped its sixth season, continued its nomination streak. The series, which has won two consecutive comedy series Emmys, is in the running again, along with star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won five Emmys for lead actress.

Another perennial is HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” which notched its 20th nomination (no wins) in a season that saw the host mired in controversy over using a racial slur and an interview with alt-right lightning rod Milo Yiannopoulos.

Rewarding longtime favorites over and over is an Emmy tradition. Shows like “West Wing” and “Frasier” won repeatedly.

