2023 Emmy Awards: The list of winners

After being delayed because of the dual Hollywood strikes, the Emmy Awards are being held Monday in Los Angeles.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is ready to unveil the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in the L.A. Live complex. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and broadcast on Fox beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific on Monday.

Favorites such as “Succession” (27 nods), “The Crown,” “Better Call Saul,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Yellowjackets,” “Barry” and “Ted Lasso” dominated the nominations. “The White Lotus” (23) showed no signs of slowing down after moving from the limited series category to drama. And newcomers such as “The Bear,” “House of the Dragon,” “Andor” and “The Last of Us” (24 nominations, second overall) also staked their claims, each getting a series nomination.

Pedro Pascal earned three nominations, including becoming only the second Latino performer ever to receive a nod as lead actor in a drama series. His hit show “The Last of Us” already took home eight awards from the Creative Arts Emmys. Other winners with multiple awards include “Welcome to Wrexham” (5), “The Bear” (4), “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (4), “Wednesday” (4) and “The White Lotus” (4).

Here’s the list of 2023 Primetime Emmy Award nominees and winners:

Guest actress for a drama series

Storm Reid (“The Last of Us”) | WINNER

Hiam Abbass (“Succession”)

Cherry Jones (“Succession”)

Melanie Lynskey (“The Last of Us”)

Anna Torv (“The Last of Us”)

Harriet Walter (“Succession”)

Guest actor for a drama series

Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”) | WINNER

Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us”)

James Cromwell (“Succession”)

Lamar Johnson (“The Last of Us”)

Arian Moayed (“Succession”)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (“The Last of Us”)

Comedy guest actress

Judith Light (“Poker Face”) | WINNER

Becky Ann Baker (“Ted Lasso”)

Taraji P. Henson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Quinta Brunson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)

Comedy guest actor

Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”) | WINNER

Jon Bernthal (“The Bear”)

Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Pedro Pascal (“Saturday Night Live”)

Oliver Platt (“The Bear”)

Television movie

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” | WINNER

“Dolly Parton‘s Mountain Magic Christmas”

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Prey”

Variety special (pre-recorded)

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” | WINNER

“John Mulaney: Baby J”

“Lizzo: Live in Concert”

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter”

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would”

“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Structured reality program

“Queer Eye” | WINNER

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”

“Love Is Blind”

“Shark Tank”

Unstructured reality program

“Welcome to Wrexham” | WINNER

“Indian Matchmaking”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Writing for a variety special

“John Mulaney: Baby J” | WINNER

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

“Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early”

Writing for a nonfiction program

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” | WINNER

“Dear Mama”

“Moonage Daydream”

“100 Foot Wave”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

Directing for a variety series

Liz Patrick (“Saturday Night Live”) | WINNER

Andy Fisher (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”)

Paul Pennolino (“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”)

Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”)

André Allen (“The Problem With Jon Stewart”)

Directing for a variety special

Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter (“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”) | WINNER

Paul Miller (“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love”)

Joel Gallen (“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”)

Glenn Weiss (“The Oscars”)

Linda Mendoza (“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”)

