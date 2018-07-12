Emmy snubs and surprises: New faces are in, old institutions are out and Sandra Oh makes history

Emmy surprises sometimes come when voters course-correct and recognize a series or actor after the initial first-season splash. Last year, it was Zach Galifianakis, nominated for his twin turns as the man-child brothers on “Baskets.” This year, Danson received his first nomination for playing a charming demon on NBC’s smart and funny “The Good Place” — his 12th lead comedy actor Emmy nomination overall, a record. Maybe next year voters will expand their recognition for a series (Kristen Bell is pretty great too!) characterized by intelligent optimism and decency. We could use a little bit more civility these days. Or so I’ve heard.