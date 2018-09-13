With decades of comedy experience, Fox's 'The Cool Kids' are in again

Mull: Also, when I wake up in the morning, I’m instantly aware that I’m driving a used car. I’m wearing hearing aids, I’ve got a titanium hip, I’ve got a lot of this [stuff]. But my brain still thinks I’m 35. And when I see a guy going down the street one mile-an-hour in his walker, I wonder is that son of a [gun] still thinking 35 and his body is ready for a box? The answer is probably yes.