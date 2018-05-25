Showtime's ‘The Fourth Estate’ shows how the ‘failing’ New York Times succeeds in the Trump era

"We have a president who is very comfortable not telling the truth," says the paper's executive editor Dean Baquet in the first of two, hourlong episodes available for review. "We have a Left that doesn't want to hear what the other side has to say. And we have a Right that feels the same way, and all of those groups are picking through every story, looking for places where we failed." The Trump presidency, he says, is "going to be a huge test for us …"