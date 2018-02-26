NBC's 'Good Girls' aren't bad enough

Retta and Whitman are better suited in their roles, and their characters provide the deepest emotional hooks. When they interact with their kids, you can feel Ruby's powerlessness as she sits in a free clinic begging for the doctors to pay attention to her child's failing kidneys. Impulsive single mom Annie is hopelessly immature. Her tween daughter Sadie (Izzy Stannard), who dresses like a boy, is the grown-up in this relationship. Their family life may look dysfunctional, but they protect each other, and the love between them is palpable. Scenes between these two are as sweet as they are believable.