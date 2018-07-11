We talked to 'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner Bruce Miller about that Season 2 finale

There's two sides of my brain. One side of my brain says, ‘Of course, go be entertained in the way that you want. Some people want to be entertained in a way that's escapist, some people want to be entertained in a way that makes them think about the world around them a little bit more. And it depends on your mood. I watch a lot of “Anne With an E” with my daughter — it's not “The Wire,” but we love watching it. And I watch “The Big Bang Theory.” I get it. Our show is a tough show. It was a tough book. A really tough book. And bringing it to life does not make it any easier. And certainly if you feel triggered by it or whatever, people, of course, should turn it off. On the other hand, this stuff's happening in the world and just because we don't see it, or it isn't revealed to us, doesn't mean it isn't happening. It just means it's happening more because we don't understand how horrible it is. So if we are being graphic about things, we're being graphic about things that are happening just out of our sight. And to bring them into our sight I think is a general good.