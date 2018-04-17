'Night Court' star Harry Anderson dies at 65

Created by Reinhold Weege and airing from 1984 to 1992, the series featured Anderson as the goofy but good-hearted ringmaster amid the frequently absurd goings-on at an after-hours Manhattan criminal court. The show was part of a powerhouse Thursday night lineup for NBC that included "Cheers" and "The Cosby Show," and frequently flirted with edgy material for its time that befitted the show's vice-informed setting. "Night Court" featured a strong ensemble cast that included Markie Post, Marsha Warfield and Richard Moll. The series earned seven Emmys, including four consecutive wins for Anderson's costar, John Larroquette. Anderson was also nominated for three consecutive years from 1985 to 1987, and he directed, wrote or co-wrote a number of episodes during the series' run.