'People v O.J. Simpson,' 'Moonlight,' 'black-ish' and Beyoncé are big winners in 48th NAACP Image Awards

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Moonlight” and Beyoncé were major winners Friday during the non-televised portion of the 48th NAACP Image Awards, which honors excellence by artists of color.
Other major awards are scheduled to be handed out Saturday in a live broadcast on TV One from the Pasadena Civic Center.
The winners of the non-televised categories for the 48th NAACP Image Awards are:
Television categories
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Laurence Fishburne — “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Tichina Arnold — “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jussie Smollett — “Empire” (FOX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Naturi Naughton — “Power” (Starz)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance — “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special
Regina King — “American Crime” (ABC)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET)
Outstanding Talk Series
“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
“2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET)
Outstanding Children’s Program
“An American Girl Story — Melody 1963: Love Has to Win”(Amazon)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin — “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble
Roland S. Martin — “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin” (TV One)
Recording categories
Outstanding New Artist
Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)
Outstanding Male Artist
Maxwell (Columbia Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé (Columbia Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
“Freedom” — Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)
Outstanding Jazz Album
“Latin American Songbook” — Edward Simon (Sunnyside)
Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
“One Way” — Tamela Mann (Tillymann Inc.)
Outstanding Music Video
“Formation” — Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)
Outstanding Song — Traditional
“I See A Victory” — Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia Records)
Outstanding Album
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)
Outstanding Song — Contemporary
“Freedom” — Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)
Literature categories
Outstanding Literary Work — Fiction
“The Book of Harlan” — Bernice L. McFadden (Akashic Books)
Outstanding Literary Work — Nonfiction
“Hidden Figures” — Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollins Publishers/William Morrow)
Outstanding Literary Work — Debut Author
“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” — Trevor Noah (Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work — Biography/Autobiography
“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” — Trevor Noah (Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work — Instructional
“The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage” — Daymond John and Daniel Paisner (Authors), (Crown Business/Crown Publishing Group)
Outstanding Literary Work — Poetry
“Collected Poems: 1974-2004” — Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company)
Outstanding Literary Work — Children
“Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas” — Gwendolyn Hooks (Author), Colin Bootman (Illustrator) (Lee & Low Books)
Outstanding Literary Work — Youth/Teens
“As Brave As You” — Jason Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books)
Motion Picture categories
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali — “Moonlight” (A24)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis — “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
“Moonlight” (A24)
Documentary categories
Outstanding Documentary — (Film)
“13th” (Netflix)
Outstanding Documentary — (Television)
“Roots: A New Vision” (History)
Writing categories
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Kenya Barris — “black-ish” — “Hope” (ABC)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Ava DuVernay — “Queen Sugar” — “First Things First” (OWN)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Charles Murray — “Roots” — Night 3 (History)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Barry Jenkins — “Moonlight” (A24)
Directing categories
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover — “Atlanta” — “Value” (FX)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
John Singleton — “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” — “The Race Card” (FX)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Rick Famuyiwa — “Confirmation” (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Barry Jenkins — “Moonlight” (A24)
Animated or Computer Generated Image (CGI) category
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Idris Elba — “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)
