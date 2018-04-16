No matter what you think of his ego, James Comey's ABC interview was fascinating and entertaining TV

The exclusive came on the heels of that other frank and highly rated Sunday news event based on the nonpresidential behavior of POTUS: Stormy Daniels' "60 Minutes" interview in March. It was one of the long-running show's highest rated programs in years. The Comey interview was watched by 9.8 million viewers, ABC News' biggest audience since the 2015 Caitlyn Jenner interview. It was significantly lower than the 21.3 million who watched Daniels, but given that illicit affairs and porn stars tend to grab more headlines than camera-shy law enforcement officers, it was still an impressive showing for ABC, given its airing in the 10 p.m. hour.