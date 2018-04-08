Spy vs. assassin? It's a pure and perverse matchup in BBC America's 'Killing Eve'

The series is not perfect, if you bother to think about it, and you may well be having too good a time to bother. Here's a short list of minor quibbles: The reaction of the characters to critical events and situations can seem unnaturally relaxed. Some of Eve's missions are a little too easily accomplished. That the shadowy enemy here is more SPECTRE than SMERSH, in James Bond terms, pulls the plot toward a corniness that clashes with the naturalism of the production. The songs on the soundtrack too literally reflect the action at times. Not least, the title is unfortunately similar to a series of books by Bill O'Reilly.