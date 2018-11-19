Review: Palestinians, Israelis and different takes on justice in PBS' 'The Judge' and AMC's 'The Little Drummer Girl'

The community is represented here in many forms: rigid, bearded sheiks see her appointment to the bench as blasphemy, because “women are there to bleed, have children … not to be judges or mix with men.” One woman on the street sees Faqih as a hero, another in a hookah café questions whether a female might be too emotional to be a judge. Men’s answers seem just as varied: some support her, others wonder whether she is capable of “treating us as fairly” as she does the women.