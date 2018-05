PBS brings 'Little Women' to a new generation

"They don't get made dames for no reason," she said. "One of these things you get with these mature performers is they are incredible linguists. They can play a semicolon like a semicolon and a comma like a comma and a period like a period. You can put very, very complicated linguistic rhythms into their mouths. And that was very important to me with Aunt March. She is an 18th century lady, not even a 19th century lady."