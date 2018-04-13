Netflix's decidedly 21st century 'Lost in Space' reboot is worth blasting off with

Additionally, Dr. Smith — the old show's resident villain, functionally an eccentric uncle the family watchfully tolerates — is now played by Parker Posey, who is always welcome in these critical parts. Her June Harris (surely named for Jonathan Harris, the original Dr. Smith) has stolen the identity of a real Dr. Smith (a cameo appearance by Bill Mumy, the original Will Robinson). Where the '60s Smith, an accidental stowaway, was always scheming to get back to Earth, Posey's wants to get as far away from it as possible. To what degree she's a sociopath is unclear; occasionally a confidence seems to come from the heart, but is clouded by subsequent actions. Like a fox in the henhouse, she does lend a continual frisson of danger, and, as before, Smith is a dominant character.