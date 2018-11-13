Review: 'Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin' blurs the lines between father and son

In the opening song, “Surviving Twin,” he sings about his often-competitive history with his father: "I needed to be big enough to be someone someday / And I learned I had to beat him — that was the only way.” Then, in “Father and Son,” he sings to his own, then-teenage son: “It never really ends though each race is run / This thing between a father and a son / Maybe it's power and push and shove / Maybe it's hate but probably it's love.”