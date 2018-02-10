Stephen Colbert's 'Our Cartoon President' hits the mark sporadically, but when it does, it hits hard

The best bits are when Trump, voiced wonderfully by Jeff Bergman, leaves the safety of his own sycophantic clan. For instance, there is a national disaster. He doesn't care until he's informed it involves white people. He flies to the disaster site, waves, throws out some supplies from the doors of Air Force One and leaves. He complains later about how everyone else has it so easy compared to him: "I had to fly hours and hours to get there, when the people on the ground are already at the disaster site."