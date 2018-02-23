Underrated/Overrated: Letitia Wright shines in 'Black Panther,' and 'The Push' looks grim

Chris Rock's "Tamborine" on Netflix: Maybe it's a result of the streaming service's habit of flooding the field with stand-up comedy, but more attention should be given to the first special in 10 years by an undisputed master of the form. Rock sounds energized with material on police brutality, race and his own divorce, which comes with a mix of self-lacerating honesty and raw truth. Not all his lines land, and some reveal shadows of sexism still to be explored, but at least Rock is still stretching, which isn't something that can always be said for comics at his level.