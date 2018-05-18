Overrated/Underrated: A welcome comeback for 'Harvey Birdman,' and the global sound of Sons of Kemet

The further balkanization of TV: First the 24-hour news networks began picking sides — or were perceived to, because if the news isn't as "fair and balanced" as the one you like, they must be on the other side. Now, political identities are getting tangled with our entertainment with support for the rebooted "Roseanne" and, more overtly, Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" serving as the equivalent of a front yard campaign sign. Maybe the trend stems from a tribal need for the comfort of familiar perspectives, but it seems like the shows that smartly challenge those perspectives could be the most entertaining of all.