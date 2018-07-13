Overrated/Underrated: L.A.'s skyway dreams, and 'The Endless' is strong low-fi sci-fi

“The Endless” (2018): Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, this time-twisting indie film requires setting aside our conditioning toward effects-heavy spectacle for an intimate, strangely affecting story. Starring Benson and Moorhead as brothers who escape a mysterious cult in the Southern California wilderness, the movie centers on their return to where they once escaped to try and unravel the strange hold that time holds on their lives. It a story that’s not always easy to follow but stays with you in a way human stories tend to do much more so than movies with far greater budgets — and predictability.