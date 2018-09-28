Overrated/Underrated: Beware of 'Venom,' and another goodbye to Kiss

Another Kiss ‘farewell’: The closest disco-era embodiment of Spinal Tap this side of Harry Shearer and Michael McKean, this proudly loud band of Detroit Rock Citizens announced last week that they are hanging up the Kabuki face paint and platform boots for one final tour of delirious caveman rock. Long goodbyes are an inevitable stop in a rock ’n’ roll journey and one familiar to Kiss after already staging a lucrative run of supposed farewell shows some 18 years ago. (Devotees may note that was the farewell for the band’s “original” lineup, and they can buy in again for one more last chance to see their heroes — at least until the next one.)