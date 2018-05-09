Find out what's renewed and what's canceled for the 2018-19 TV season

It’s that time of year again. After months of cliffhanger-esque suspense, many of the broadcast TV shows will learn their fates in the next week as
ABC
Renewed
- “The Goldbergs”
- “The Good Doctor”
- “Grey’s Anatomy”
- “Modern Family”
- “Roseanne”
Canceled/Ending
- “Scandal”
- “Once Upon a Time”
CBS
Renewed
- “The Big Bang Theory”
- “Blue Bloods”
- “Bull”
- “Hawaii Five-0”
- “Madam Secretary”
- “MacGyver”
- “Mom”
- “NCIS”
- “NCIS: Los Angeles”
- “NCIS: New Orleans”
- “SEAL Team:
- “SWAT”
- “Young Sheldon”
Canceled/Ending
- “Wisdom of the Crowd”
The CW
Renewed
- “The 100”
- “Arrow”
- “Black Lightning”
- “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
- “Dynasty”
- “The Flash”
- “Jane the Virgin”
- “Legends of Tomorrow”
- “Riverdale”
- “Supergirl”
- “Supernatural”
Canceled/Ending
- “Life Sentence”
- “Valor”
Fox
Renewed
- “9-1-1”
- “Empire”
- “The Gifted”
- “The Orville”
- “The Resident”
- “The Simpsons”
- “Star”
Canceled/Ending
- “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
- “Last Man on Earth”
- “The Mick”
- “New Girl”
NBC
Renewed
- “A.P. Bio”
- “Blindspot”
- “Chicago Fire”
- “Chicago Med”
- “Chicago P.D.”
- “Good Girls”
- “The Good Place”
- “Law & Order: SVU”
- “Midnight, Texas”
- “Superstore”
- “This Is Us”
- “Will & Grace”
Canceled/Ending
