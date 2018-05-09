Advertisement

Find out what's renewed and what's canceled for the 2018-19 TV season

Kate Stanhope
By
May 09, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Find out what's renewed and what's canceled for the 2018-19 TV season
Roseanne Barr and John Goodman will be back on TV screens next season, as ABC has renewed the "Roseanne" revival for the 2018-19 season. Find out which other shows will join them on next season's schedule. (Adam Rose / AP)

It’s that time of year again. After months of cliffhanger-esque suspense, many of the broadcast TV shows will learn their fates in the next week as ABC, CBS, the CW, Fox and NBC decide their fall schedules for the 2018-19 season. However, not every show in town gets the same phone call. So which are returning to your DVR next season? And which shows are meeting an early series finale? Find out below.

JAMES PICKENS JR., ELLEN POMPEO
"Grey's Anatomy," with longtime stars James Pickens Jr. and Ellen Pompeo, is still ticking. Next season will be its 15th. Kelsey McNeal / ABC

ABC

Renewed

  • “The Goldbergs”
  • “The Good Doctor”
  • “Grey’s Anatomy”
  • “Modern Family”
  • “Roseanne”

Canceled/Ending

  • “Scandal”
  • “Once Upon a Time”
Pilot
Iain Armitage plays the young Sheldon Cooper in the "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Young Sheldon." Robert Voets / CBS

CBS

Renewed

  • “The Big Bang Theory”
  • “Blue Bloods”
  • “Bull”
  • “Hawaii Five-0”
  • “Madam Secretary”
  • “MacGyver”
  • “Mom”
  • “NCIS”
  • “NCIS: Los Angeles”
  • “NCIS: New Orleans”
  • “SEAL Team:
  • “SWAT”
  • “Young Sheldon”

Canceled/Ending

  • “Wisdom of the Crowd”
Justin Baldoni and Gina Rodriguez in "Jane the Virgin" on The CW.
Justin Baldoni and Gina Rodriguez star in the returning hour-long comedy "Jane the Virgin." Lisa Rose / The CW

The CW

Renewed

  • “The 100”
  • “Arrow”
  • “Black Lightning”
  • “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
  • “Dynasty”
  • “The Flash”
  • “Jane the Virgin”
  • “Legends of Tomorrow”
  • “Riverdale”
  • “Supergirl”
  • “Supernatural”

Canceled/Ending

  • “Life Sentence”
  • “Valor”
911
Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds and Angela Bassett star in "9-1-1." Richard Foreman Jr. SMPSP / Fox

Fox

Renewed

  • “9-1-1”
  • “Empire”
  • “The Gifted”
  • “The Orville”
  • “The Resident”
  • “The Simpsons”
  • “Star”

Canceled/Ending

  • “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
  • “Last Man on Earth”
  • “The Mick”
  • “New Girl”
This Is Us - Season 1
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia star in "This Is Us," which earned an early season three renewal in 2017. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

NBC

Renewed

  • “A.P. Bio”
  • “Blindspot”
  • “Chicago Fire”
  • “Chicago Med”
  • “Chicago P.D.”
  • “Good Girls”
  • “The Good Place”
  • “Law & Order: SVU”
  • “Midnight, Texas”
  • “Superstore”
  • “This Is Us”
  • “Will & Grace”

Canceled/Ending

Support our journalism

Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

Advertisement
Advertisement