The sci-fi procedural `Reverie' has all kinds of design flaws and half-baked ideas

As empathy goes, Alexis and Charlie appear concerned only about the effect this potentially fatal side effect might have on their business — more worried about investors pulling the plug than any plugs they might have to pull themselves. ("My program is doing exactly what it's supposed to," says Alexis, as she and Charlie ironically gaze upon one of its casualties.) In one of the pilot's imperfect premises, Onira-tech is one of those science-fictional businesses that does something historically miraculous and profitable while also seeming to remain unknown and unexamined. Well, this is what you get by not supporting investigative journalism.