Review: 'The Romanoffs' anthology from 'Mad Men's' Matthew Weiner hops around the globe with mixed results

Premiere episode “The Violet Hour” is set in Paris and tells a deeply moving story steeped in the realities of aging and the changing demographics of Europe. Anushka (Keller) is an elderly widow who lives all alone in huge, stately flat passed down from generation to generation. She believes herself to be a descendant of the Russian royal family, but identifies as a true Parisian. She’s haughty, harbors disdain for immigrants infiltrating her beautiful city. But they’re the folks who take care of her, employed through an agency by her American nephew Greg (Aaron Eckhart). He lives nearby, but his girlfriend and auntie hate one another.