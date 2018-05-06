Roseanne Barr leaves her Trump-tweeting behind — somewhat — in a stand-up stop in Vegas

At one point, Rosanne asked a woman in the crowd if she knew her from Twitter, which earned a mention of Stormy Daniels, a reference to the spat the comic had engaged in on the platform with the adult film actress and alleged Trump mistress. Roseanne cackled, but wouldn't take the bait. "I've been silenced, I can't say nothing about Stormy Daniels. I've already been warned," she said, eliciting a few groans as the crowd goaded her on, but she held her fire (mostly). "You guys just want me to get fired from my TV show," she said with a grin.