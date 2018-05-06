Roseanne Barr leaves her Trump-tweeting behind — somewhat — in a stand-up stop in Vegas

"I'm not about making people happy, as you might be able to tell," Roseanne Barr told the crowd in her familiarly dry drawl during one bit that came near the end of her set at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
It was a bit of comic understatement that nodded toward a career built on various forms of rebellion and provocation, which of late has grown to encompass the embrace of some divisive political views on Twitter, where the comic has, among other things, shared the occasional far-right conspiracy theory.
And yet the admission comes at a time when the comic has in fact been making a lot of people happy with the rebooted "Roseanne," a series that shifted the TV landscape in the '80s and '90s and returned this spring to record numbers. Though the series has been mostly well-received by critics, it too has received criticism for its occasional dips into politics, which partly began in the first episode with Rosanne's TV alter-ego being revealed as a Trump supporter.
The resulting friction helped established the ABC sitcom as another political football on a divisive pop culture landscape, one whose support can become the equivalent of support for a wider ideology. And while the popularity of the reborn "Roseanne" surely contributed to Roseanne's show selling out days before, there was also a certain hunger in the crowd for the comic to further embrace her newfound political profile.
And while her nearly hour-and-a-half set teased such a shift with a few jabs toward Hillary Clinton and a vague dissatisfaction with Obama, Barr for the most part seemed reluctant to embrace that turn. She asked the crowd what they thought of President Trump, which earned vigorous applause. "That's great to hear, you like our president, that's wonderful," she said. "See? I'm not the only one."
But she deftly shifted gears toward her own political campaign in 2012. "But I would have been a way better president than any of them," she said, then followed up with a more unifying political message: "The only time they're telling the truth is when they're calling each other liars."
In contrast with her Twitter presence, the rest of the set from Roseanne the comedian stayed away from politics and remained more aligned with stand-up fare like aging, having children and the pleasures of the McRib. Still, the audience that came to see the Roseanne from social media wouldn't stay silent long.
At one point, Rosanne asked a woman in the crowd if she knew her from Twitter, which earned a mention of Stormy Daniels, a reference to the spat the comic had engaged in on the platform with the adult film actress and alleged Trump mistress. Roseanne cackled, but wouldn't take the bait. "I've been silenced, I can't say nothing about Stormy Daniels. I've already been warned," she said, eliciting a few groans as the crowd goaded her on, but she held her fire (mostly). "You guys just want me to get fired from my TV show," she said with a grin.
See? Every now and then, Roseanne can make people happy.
