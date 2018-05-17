The royal wedding: Fairy tale or 'Game of Thrones'?

But those earthly trifles aren't what the American media and a generation of viewers who still care about palace tradition want from this wedding. The world is spinning faster than it did for those old enough to remember the "fairy-tale" wedding of Diana and Charles. Saturday's ceremony is not that of a likely future king and it won't transport them back to simpler times, but if they squint hard enough and believe, they can become the subject of a care free kingdom for a day.