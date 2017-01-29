SAG Awards off to a political start

If anyone thought that the winners and presenters at Sunday night’s 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards would avoid addressing the protests happening at airports around the nation, they were wrong.
The show, broadcast on TNT and TBS live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, was political from the opening moments, with a series of nominated actors in the audience talking about what it means to be an actor, which includes, said “Scandal’s” Kerry Washington, expressing political opinions.
Although the show normally eschews a formal host, Ashton Kutcher did welcome viewers to the broadcast and “everyone in airports that belong in my America. We love you and we welcome you.”
The night’s first winner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, addressed the issue head-on in her acceptance speech for performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role on “Veep.”
“I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France. And I’m an American patriot. And I love this country. And because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish and it’s un-American,” she said, before reading the Writers Guild of America statement on the issue.
“Manchester by the Sea” was the most nominated film going into the show with four nods, and “The Crown,” “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and “Stranger Things” tied with three nods apiece in TV. Lily Tomlin was slated to accept the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, which is expected to be presented by her “9 to 5” co-stars Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.