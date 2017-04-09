'Saturday Night Live' returns with Alec Baldwin as Trump and Bill O'Reilly

“Saturday Night Live” returned this weekend after a three-week break. Comedian Louis C.K. served as host while the band The Chainsmokers were musical guests.
But perhaps all anyone will be talking about is Alec Baldwin’s political commentary in the form of his 15th and 16th times on the show as Donald Trump, first in the show's cold open and then pulling double duty in a separate sketch as both the president and Bill O'Reilly.
In the first bit, Baldwin skewers working-class white supporters of President Trump with a visit to Kentucky's Boone County.
“I just wanted to spend 20 minutes today with my people, folks who don’t whisper, ‘Oh God, what’s happening?’ right after I leave the room,” said Baldwin’s Trump.
While all he wants to talk about is Syria, the voters care more about domestic policy, like the fact that many of them are losing their jobs, healthcare and homes.
"I love coal," Baldwin’s Trump tells a man who recently lost his mining job. "In Trump's America, all men work in two places: coal mines and Goldman Sachs."
When another supporter questions the president on his decision to “get rid of” Obamacare, he retorts: “All of it, gone. After we’re done, you’ll never have to drive to see a doctor again.”
By the sketch’s end, the crowd vows to continue to support Trump even though many of his policies have hurt them.
"It's like you found a finger in your chili, but you still eat the chili because you told everyone how much you love chili," said Baldwin as Trump.
Check out the second sketch above, where Baldwin plays Trump and O’Reilly as they discuss the sexual harassment scandal surrounding O'Reilly.
