Why Steve Martin declined Lorne Michaels’ offer to play Tim Walz on ‘SNL’

Despite an offer from Lorne Michaels, Steve Martin says he will not portray vice presidential candidate Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live.”

Not long after Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, picked Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, social media users began to line up candidates to play Walz when “Saturday Night Live” returns in the fall.

At the top of the list: Steve Martin, who, with his wispy white hair, glasses and genial dad-like demeanor, bears a certain resemblance to Walz. Martin got into the spirit of things Tuesday, posting on Threads: “I just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short.”

“Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels must have been listening because he called Martin on Wednesday morning with an offer.

The comedian politely and promptly declined.

“I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no,” Martin told The Times. “I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

Maya Rudolph will be reprising her portrayal of Harris, whom she first played on “SNL” in 2019 during the Democratic presidential primaries and, later, when Harris was named Joe Biden’s running mate. (Jim Carrey portrayed Biden.) Per Deadline, Rudolph moved production of the third season of her Apple TV+ series “Loot” to January from August in order to play Harris through this year’s election cycle.

Martin, who will turn 79 next week, wasn’t willing to entertain that kind of commitment.

“It’s ongoing,” Martin says. “It’s not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They’re gonna find somebody really, really good. I’d be struggling.”

The 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” is set to premiere Sept. 28.